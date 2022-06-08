NHL game 5, 'Black Adam' and 'Joker 2' teases, Nick Cannon expecting yet another kid, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending news for today, June 8.

Rangers

The New York Rangers have been in a similar position before in this postseason — looking to reverse the momentum back home after dropping two games on the road.

In the first round against Pittsburgh, they returned home after falling into a 3-1 series hole and won three straight to advance. In the second round, they were down 2-0 and won four of the next five to move on.

Now they come back to New York tied 2-2 with two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference final, hoping to turn the tide in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Black Adam

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is hurtling straight into the action in the first trailer for DC's latest blockbuster movie, "Black Adam."

On Wednesday, DC released the two-minute clip, which stars the Hollywood titan and wrestling legend as the titular antihero, who is morally ambiguous with godlike abilities.

In the promo, the 5,000-year-old warrior is reborn in the modern world with superhuman strength and the ability to fly. The trailer for the DC Extended Universe film shows Black Adam punching a plane and even holding a rocket as it explodes.

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon says he is preparing to welcome yet more children this year.

Appearing on Tuesday's installment of Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast, the television personality responded to speculation he has "three babies on the way" and hinted the rumors were true.

"Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way," Cannon told the hosts.

Cannon continues to make headlines with his rapidly growing family. He is father to fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife, superstar Mariah Carey.

Fourth grade Uvalde survivor

An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot and “just stayed quiet.”

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a pre-recorded video that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide.

“I thought he would come back so I covered myself with blood,” Miah told the House panel. “I put it all over me and I just stayed quiet.” She called 911 using the deceased teacher's phone and pleaded for help.

