NHL game 5, 'Black Adam' and 'Joker 2' teases, Nick Cannon expecting yet another kid, and more trending news

Justice Department to review Uvalde response; Foo Fighters plan tribute to Taylor Hawkins; product sizes shrinking as costs increase | Top headlines for June 8 & 9, 2022
Rangers
The New York Rangers have been in a similar position before in this postseason — looking to reverse the momentum back home after dropping two games on the road.
In the first round against Pittsburgh, they returned home after falling into a 3-1 series hole and won three straight to advance. In the second round, they were down 2-0 and won four of the next five to move on.
Now they come back to New York tied 2-2 with two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference final, hoping to turn the tide in Game 5 on Thursday night.
Black Adam
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is hurtling straight into the action in the first trailer for DC's latest blockbuster movie, "Black Adam."
On Wednesday, DC released the two-minute clip, which stars the Hollywood titan and wrestling legend as the titular antihero, who is morally ambiguous with godlike abilities.
In the promo, the 5,000-year-old warrior is reborn in the modern world with superhuman strength and the ability to fly. The trailer for the DC Extended Universe film shows Black Adam punching a plane and even holding a rocket as it explodes.
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon says he is preparing to welcome yet more children this year.
Appearing on Tuesday's installment of Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast, the television personality responded to speculation he has "three babies on the way" and hinted the rumors were true.
"Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way," Cannon told the hosts.
Cannon continues to make headlines with his rapidly growing family. He is father to fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife, superstar Mariah Carey.
Fourth grade Uvalde survivor
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot and “just stayed quiet.”
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a pre-recorded video that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide.
“I thought he would come back so I covered myself with blood,” Miah told the House panel. “I put it all over me and I just stayed quiet.” She called 911 using the deceased teacher's phone and pleaded for help.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, June 8
Rescue services say a one person has been killed and eight were injured after a person drove a car into pedestrians in Berlin. Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel wasn’t immediately able to provide further information on the victims. Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.
Ukrainian authorities say that workers have pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in the devastated city of Mariupol in an “endless caravan of death." At the same time, fears of a global food crisis are escalating over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports. Ukrainian and Russian forces are also continuing to battle for control of a key eastern city in the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. An analyst said that the Kremlin’s continued advances could eventually open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso breezed past a large field of rivals looking to be the next mayor of Los Angeles and advanced to a runoff election in November. An early tally of mail-in ballots Tuesday showed Caruso with 41% and Bass with 38%. Caruso, a Republican-turned Democrat, positioned himself as an outsider who blames the city's progressive leadership for unchecked homelessness and unsafe streets. Bass would become the first woman and the second Black person to hold the job in the nation's second-most-populous city. The winner in November will replace outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti,
U.S. House battles are taking shape that could tip the balance of power in Congress. In Montana, Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was in a tight match to claim the Republican nomination for a new House seat. In Mississippi, two Republican congressmen were forced into runoffs to keep their seats. One had been dogged by ethics questions over his campaign spending, while the other received blowback for his vote on a proposal to create an outside commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The contests were among primary elections across seven states Tuesday that set up November showdowns in dozens of races.
Montana's lone congressman handily won the GOP primary in his bid for a second term as ballot-counting continued in the race for the state’s newly created second seat in the U.S. House. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale fended off three Republican primary challengers Tuesday and will take on Democrat Penny Ronning of Billings in the general election. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was locked in a tight race with former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski for the GOP nomination for the other seat. Lincoln, Glacier and Beaverhead counties hadn't reported any results by midnight. For the first time in three decades Montana has two House seats after population growth documented in the 2020 census.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has won the Republican primary for another term, defeating a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid. The first-term governor’s primary win Tuesday against former South Dakota House Speaker Steve Haugaard gives her a commanding advantage in November. She’ll face Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith, who did not face a primary challenger. Noem has used this election fundraising cycle to collect a record amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate — bringing in more than $15 million from a series of fundraisers all over the country. Republicans Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson also won their primary campaigns on Tuesday.
A retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall after winning his party’s nomination over two competitors. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin.
The White House pushed back against the notion that the absence of several key leaders from this week’s Summit for the Americas amounted to a backslide for democracy. Biden administration officials on Wednesday sought to play up efforts on food security, climate and other areas to be discussed at his week’s summit to address the region’s struggles. As President Joe Biden made his way to Los Angeles for the summit, top advisers argued that the summit wasn’t a lost cause just because Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other leaders have decided to stay away from the gathering over the U.S. excluding Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey has offered an emotional call on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation. In a roughly 22-minute speech at the White House on Tuesday, McConaughey, a Uvalde, Texas, native, exhorted a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights. McConaughey used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to muster. He offered a clear connection to the small Texas town and vivid detail of the sheer loss of the 19 children and two teachers gunned down in last month's shooting rampage at an elementary school.
A passenger train has derailed in eastern Iran, killing at least 21 people and injuring 47 others. That's according to initial reports on Iranian state television. The report said four of the seven cars in the train derailed in the early morning darkness near the desert city of Tabas. Tabas is some 550 kilometers southeast of Iran's capital, Tehran. Rescue teams with ambulances and helicopters had arrived in the remote area where communication is poor. Over a dozen people suffered critical injuries, with some transferred to local hospitals. Three died en route, with another 10 dead at the scene. A cause remains under investigation, though initial reports suggested the train hit an excavator on the tracks.
Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began three weeks ago. The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said a jury found the pair guilty of all charges Tuesday. Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years. An accountant who worked for them also was found guilty. Sentencing for all three is set for Oct. 6.
Nikita Kucherov scored on a breakaway and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 33 saves , helping the Tampa Bay Lightning shut down the New York Rangers 4-1 and even the NHL’s Eastern Conference final at two games apiece. Kucherov took a pass from Ondrej Palat in the middle of the ice and skated in on goaltender Igor Shesterkin to give the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions a two-goal lead just over 13 minutes into the second period. Palat, Pat Maroon and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning, who have rebounded from losing the first two games of the series on the road to keep their bid to become the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive Stanley Cup titles alive. Game 5 is Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.