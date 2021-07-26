NBC mum on Chinese complaints about map during ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC has chosen not to engage in debate following complaints from China over the weekend about how the network depicted the country's map when its athletes marched during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Relations between the network and China are worth watching, however, since NBC Universal is set to broadcast and stream the 2022 Winter Games from the host city of Beijing.

Onscreen graphics during the ceremony depicted maps of each country as the athletes marched, yet some in China expressed anger that the map did not include the island of Taiwan or several islands in the South China Sea where there are disputes over territorial control.

NBC's use of an "incomplete map" of China had a "very bad influence and harmed the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people,” China's consulate general's office in New York said in a statement.

The People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece in China, released a similar statement and showed its own map with the disputed territories included.

The fate of Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province while the country views itself as a sovereign nation, has been an issue for decades.

NBC declined to comment about the Chinese statements.