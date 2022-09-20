National Voter Registration Day, Beyond Meat COO bites a man's nose, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 20:

National Voter Registration Day/How do I register to vote?

Today, September 20, is the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day, celebrated as a nonpartisan civic holiday.

First observed in 2012, it quickly gained momentum to help strengthen democracy. Nearly 4.7 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday. While it started as a one-day event, the objective is to broaden awareness and develop strategies to make voter registration consistently visible and relevant.

National Voter Registration Day involves volunteers and organizations from all over the country hitting the streets in a day of coordinated field, technology and media efforts. The objective is to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities by reaching out to citizens who may not register to vote otherwise.

Beyond Meat

An executive of a vegan food products company has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he's accused of biting a man's nose, officials said.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey has been accused of a road rage attack outside Saturday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Fayetteville television station KNWA.

A police report says the 53-year-old Fayetteville man attacked another man who tried to inch in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey's sport utility vehicle.

Adam Levine

Following allegations that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo and wanted to name their child after his alleged mistress, Adam Levine is speaking out.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the Maroon 5 frontman wrote in a statement on his verified Instagram stories on Tuesday.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine wrote. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

