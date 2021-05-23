WATCH NOW: 'Electrifying' return to live symphony concerts at RiverLoop

WATERLOO — Jason Weinberger isn’t sure how he’s going to feel stepping up to the podium in front of a live audience for the first time in 15 months. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will perform its first concert since the COVID-19 pandemic at 7 p.m. June 12.
Admission is free, and the concert is part of the My Waterloo Days Celebration.
The setting promises to be atmospheric as the sun sinks into the Cedar River at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo, but Weinberger is expecting so much more.
“Electrifying — that’s what I think it will be. For me, this may be the longest time between concerts with a live audience in 20 years,” said the Pauline Barrett artistic director and conductor.
Throughout the pandemic, players have been rehearsing in smaller groups, performing for the camera for live streaming and recording music for virtual programs. Rich Frevert, WCFSO executive director, said the June 12 concert will be the first time the musicians have gathered as a full orchestra to perform since March 2020.
“During the pandemic, experiencing the live music has been almost impossible. Human beings require social interaction and the beauty of the arts to stay healthy and happy. It is our pleasure to bring both back to the Cedar Valley on June 12 and throughout the summer months,” Frevert said.
Additional summer concerts are planned for July 3 at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre during the Mayor’s Fireworks celebration, and Sept. 4 at the new River Place Plaza Stage in downtown Cedar Falls, featuring guest singer Travis Turpin and special guest Abby Turpin.
For the summer opener June 12, Weinberger has built a program around orchestral classics and a few less familiar compositions.
“It feels fulfilling to perform staples of the orchestra repertoire, the classical music people love to hear. We’ve put it together in such a way that it generates a lot of excitement and emotion,” the conductor said.
“Beginning with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, ‘Jupiter,’ it feels like those three forte unison chords at the beginning of the piece sound like ‘we’re back!’ Playing Mozart is a unique challenge for musicians, so why not start with a composition that really challenges us and is so perfect for the occasion?”
Also on the program is Antonin Dvorak’s “Slavonic Dances,” Peter Ilyich Tchaikovksy’s Symphony No. 4 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. The Beethoven symphony was originally planned for WCFSO’s 250th Beethoven anniversary concert, which was canceled last season.
“The movement is very appropriate as it reflects on what we missed and what was lost during the pandemic, so there is an element of that, but by and large, this concert will be upbeat and exciting,” Weinberger explained. In addition, the orchestra will perform “Adoration,” by African-American composer Florence Price.
Certain sections of RiverLoop Amphitheatre will be reserved for socially-distanced seating. While the concert is free and open to the public, concert-goers wishing to sit in designated socially-distanced areas must make a reservation in advance. Socially-distanced seating reservations may be made at www.wcfsymphony.org/event/concert-summer-classics/ or by calling the Waterloo Center for the Arts at 291-4490.
This concert is sponsored in part by the Gallagher Family Foundation. Funding is also provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Logistical support is provided by Main Street Waterloo, the Waterloo Center for the Arts and the city of Waterloo.