WATCH NOW: 'Electrifying' return to live symphony concerts at RiverLoop

WATERLOO — Jason Weinberger isn’t sure how he’s going to feel stepping up to the podium in front of a live audience for the first time in 15 months. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will perform its first concert since the COVID-19 pandemic at 7 p.m. June 12.

Admission is free, and the concert is part of the My Waterloo Days Celebration.

The setting promises to be atmospheric as the sun sinks into the Cedar River at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo, but Weinberger is expecting so much more.

“Electrifying — that’s what I think it will be. For me, this may be the longest time between concerts with a live audience in 20 years,” said the Pauline Barrett artistic director and conductor.

Throughout the pandemic, players have been rehearsing in smaller groups, performing for the camera for live streaming and recording music for virtual programs. Rich Frevert, WCFSO executive director, said the June 12 concert will be the first time the musicians have gathered as a full orchestra to perform since March 2020.