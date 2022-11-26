Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63

Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”