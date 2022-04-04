 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grammys 2022: Full list of winners; red carpet fashion; a complete video recap; and more

APTOPIX 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste is seen in the audience before going on stage to accept the award for best music video for "Freedom" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. 

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo made an impressive Grammy debut, Silk Sonic claimed two major awards and Jon Batiste had the most stunning victory of the night winning the top prize at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Batiste won five Grammys Sunday including album of the year for “We Are” pulling off an upset in a loaded category filled with tough competition from Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and the combined talents of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. After his win, the multi-genre performer honored the artists he beat, telling the audience that “the creative arts are subjective. Be you.”

“I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day,” said Batiste, who won for his song “Cry,” the video for “Freedom” and his work with the Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the soundtrack for “Soul.”

Silk Sonic — the all-star union of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — took home awards in all four categories it was nominated in, including record and song of the year. Both were exuberant as they accepted the honor toward the end of the ceremony. Full story here:

Keep scrolling for photo galleries from the Grammys stage and red carpet.

THE WINNERS

Winners in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:

Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste

APTOPIX 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American roots song for "Cry," best music video for "Freedom," best score soundtrack for visual media for "Soul," and album of the year for "We Are," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. 

Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)

Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best pop duo/group performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room

Olivia Rodrigo, winner of the awards for best pop vocal album for "Sour," best new artist and best pop solo performance for "drivers license," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. 

Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters

Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste

Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best R&B performance: (tie) “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best music film: “Summer of Soul”

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room

Chris Stapleton, winner of the awards for best country album for "Starting Over," best country song for "Cold," and best country solo performance for "You Should Probably Leave," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. 

Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton

Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best country duo/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS

SCENES FROM THE RED CARPET

Check out these red carpet looks from the 2022 Grammys

The music crowd didn't disappoint on the Grammys red carpet Sunday, doing Las Vegas proud in wild, whimsical and meaningful looks with lots of bright color and plenty of skin.

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Doja Cat arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strau…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Victoria Evigan, left, and Jason Evigan arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Victoria Evigan, left, and Jason Evigan arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Cailin Russo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan S…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Hai Nguyen, left, and Sangeeta Kaur arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Veg…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Alisha Gaddis arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan …

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Alisha Gaddis, left, and Lucky Diaz arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Veg…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Elle King arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Stra…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Trinity K. Bonet arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jord…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Mickey Guyton arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan …

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jord…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/In…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Billie Eilish arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan …

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Brandi Carlile arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las …

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las …

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Trevor Noah arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan St…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Trevor Noah arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan St…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
Lucky Daye, winner of the award for best progressive R&B album for "Table For Two," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awar…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Lil Nas X arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Stra…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Lil Nas X arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Stra…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Dua Lipa arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strau…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Dua Lipa arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strau…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Gitelman, left, and H.E.R arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan …

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Claudia Sulewski, left, and Finneas arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Veg…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
St. Vincent, winner of the award for best alternative music album for "Daddy's Home," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by J…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Saweetie arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strau…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Saweetie arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strau…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Mickey Guyton arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan …

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Donatella Versace arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jor…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
The Kid Laroi arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan …

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Katarina Deme, left, and The Kid Laroi arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las …

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Donatella Versace arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jor…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las V…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
J Balvin, left, and Valentina Ferrer arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Ve…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
J Balvin arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strau…

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jorda…

