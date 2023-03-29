Dolly Parton will return for a second consecutive year as host of the Academy of Country Music Awards but this year she's bringing a new plus-one to help — Garth Brooks.
The show is set for May 11 and will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.
Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022, left, and Garth Brooks appears at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala in New York on Sept. 26, 2019. Parton and Brooks will host the ACM Awards in May.
AP file
It's the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton but marks the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show.
"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," said Parton in a statement. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."
"Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple," added Brooks.
Photos: Dolly Parton through the years
Dolly Parton, country music singer-composer in February 1975. (AP Photo/RCA)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Country Music stars Dolly Parton, left, and Minnie Pearl, right, are seen at the Country Music Awards show in October 1977, Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Les Paul, right, and Chet Atkins, left, are presented Grammys by Dolly Parton and Freddie Fender, second from right, at 19th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 19, 1977 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/George Brich)
George Brich
Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash are shown at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., in 1978. (AP Photo)
AP
Carol Burnett and Dolly Parton sing a duet during a television special made at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House for broadcast, Feb. 14, 1979. The CBS program marks the first joint appearance of comedienne Burnett and country-western music star Parton. (AP Photo)
AP
From left, Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin get together Dec 12, 1980 at a Los Angeles news conference to promote their soon-to-be released movie "9 To 5". (AP Photo/Wally Fong)
Wally Fong
Singer and actress Dolly Parton attends a party following the premiere of her movie "9 to 5" on Dec. 12, 1980, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Harms, File)
AP File
Singer Dolly Parton, Nov. 10, 1982. (AP Photo/Humphrey)
Humphrey
Actor Sylvester Stallone, left, and actress and singer Dolly Parton, sit in a horse-drawn carriage during the filming of the movie Rhinestone, on West Broadway in lower Manhattan, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1983, in New York. The movie is being made for 20th Century Fox. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)
Mario Suriani
Entertainer Dolly Parton, wearing a wedding dress, is shown with 300-pound wrestler Hulk Hogan during taping of a television special in Los Angeles, Ca., on Sept. 14, 1987. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
BOB GALBRAITH
Stars of the film Steel Magnolias pose backstage at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York Nov. 5, 1989 at the movie's premiere. Shown from left: Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Daryl Hannah. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)
ED BAILEY
Country singer Dolly Parton is the center of attention as she unveils a pair of ceremonial street signs in front of Radio City Music Hall in New York, Tuesday, May 11, 1993. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
AP FILE
Dolly Parton poses with a rose in her New York hotel room on Sept. 26, 1994. A bundle of energy, Parton bares her soul in her autobiography while working on a new TV show and pitching her new line of wigs, cosmetics and ladies' wear. (AP Photo/Eric Miller)
AP FILE
Singers Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris, from left, pose in New York Feb. 11, 1999. They have released a second recording together, "Trio II." (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)
AP FILE
During a news conference for the opening of the Dixie Stampede in Orlando, Fla. Wednesday June 18, 2003 Dolly Parton fields a question. Parton was all dolled up like an American flag to publicize her Dixie Stampede in Orlando.(AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove)
PETER COSGROVE
Country singer Dolly Parton rehearses for the Capitol Fourth 2003 Concert in front of The Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 3, 2003. The celebration scheduled for Friday is to feature performances by Parton, James Ingram and the Chieftains, and a fireworks show. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)
LAWRENCE JACKSON
Country music legend Dolly Parton relaxes at her office in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2005. Parton will begin touring this month to promote her new album, "Those Were the Days." (AP Photo/John Russell)
JOHN RUSSELL
Dolly Parton plays the fiddle with Stuart Duncan while performing the song "Those were the Days" from Parton's new album Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2005, in Moline, Ill. (AP Photo/Quad City Times, Louis Brems)
AP Photo/Quad City Times, Louis Brems
Country singer Dolly Parton rehearses the Oscar nominated best original song "Travelin' Thru," from the film "Transamerica," during a rehearsal for the 78th Academy Awards on Monday, Feb. 27, 2006, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The Academy Awards for outstanding film achievements of 2005 will be presented on Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
CHRIS CARLSON
Country singer and songwriter Dolly Parton, nominated for an Oscar for best original song for "Travelin' Thru" from the film "Transamerica," arrives for the 78th Academy Awards Sunday, March 5, 2006, in Los Angeles. Parton will perform the song during the show. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Reba McEntire, left, performs "How Blue" with Dolly Parton during taping of "CMT Giants" honoring Reba McEntire, Thursday night, Oct. 26, 2006, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The show is scheduled to air on Saturday, Nov. 18. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
The 2006 Kennedy Center honorees pose for a group photo at the State Department in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2006. From left to right are: Zubin Mehta, Steven Spielberg, Dolly Parton, Smokey Robinson, and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Singers Dolly Parton and Smokey Robinson, film director Steven Spielberg, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and conductor Zubin Mehta are being celebrated by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for their contributions to American culture. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE
Country singer Dolly Parton performs during her concert in Ijsselhallen in Zwolle, north eastern Netherlands, on March 18, 2007, as part of her European tour. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
PETER DEJONG
Dolly Parton appears on the NBC "Today" television program in New York Wednesday, April 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Country music entertainer Dolly Parton performs during the 75th Anniversary Rededication Event at the Rockefeller Memorial at Newfound Gap in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2009 at the Tennessee-North Carolina border. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Patricia Resnick, left, Dolly Parton, and Stephen Oremus, pose for a picture in New York, Thursday, April 23, 2009. Parton wrote the music and lyrics for "9 to 5: The Musical", as well as starred in the film version, Resnick wrote the screenplay for the movie and the book to accompany the new musical and Oremus is the Music Director of the musical. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
U.S singer Dolly Parton performs at Glastonbury music festival, England, Sunday, June 29, 2014. Thousands of music fans have arrived for the festival to see headliners Arcade Fire, Metallica and Kasabian. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
Jonathan Short
Dolly Parton arrives at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Dolly Parton, left, and Katy Perry perform “Coat Of Many Colors” at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Lily Tomlin, from left, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Hosts Reba McEntire, from left, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton appear at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Dolly Parton, center, performs "God Only Knows", "There Was Jesus", and "Faith" with Joel Smallbone, left, and Luke Smallbone, right, of For King & Country at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Photos: Garth Brooks through the years
April 26, 1991
Garth Brooks displays the six trophies he won throughout the night, April 26, 1991 at the 26th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Universal City, California. Brooks won for album, song, video and record of the year as well as being named Top Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
BOB GALBRAITH
Oct. 2, 1991
Country music singer Garth Brooks tips his hat to the audience at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Oct. 2, 1991, after winning his first award for single of the year during the 25th anniversary of the Country Music Association Awards. Brooks also won the album of the year award. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
MARK HUMPHREY
Oct. 15, 1991
Country music singer Garth Brooks, lower left, poses with "Empty Nest" cast members Richard Mullingan and, from top left, Kristy McNichol and Park Overall during taping of the NBC series in Los Angeles Tuesday, October 15, 1991. Brooks guest-stars as himself. (AP Photo / Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
Oct. 1, 1992
A tearful Garth Brooks is embraced by country legend Johnny Cash, left, as Brooks accepts his Entertainer of the Year award during the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Oct. 1, 1992. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
MARK HUMPHREY
Jan. 31, 1993
Garth Brooks sings the National Anthem as actress Marlee Matlin signs prior to the start of Super Bowl XXVII, Sunday, Jan. 31, 1993 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Rusty Kennedy
March 14, 1995
House Speaker Newt Gingrich of Ga., left, meets with Country Singer Garth Brooks, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, March 14, 1995. Brooks is in Washington to help lobby for continued federal arts funding. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Jan. 29, 1996
Country artist Garth Brooks celebrates after winning one of three awards during the 23rd annual American Music Awards ceremony Monday Jan. 29, 1996 in Los Angeles. Brooks won for favorite country male artist, artist of the year and his album "Hits" won for favorite country album. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Jan. 26, 1997
Country singer Garth Brooks chats with American Music Awards executive producer Dick Clark during the show?s rehearsals, Jan. 26, 1997 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The show takes place in Los Angeles on January 27. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)
Michael Caulfield
Aug. 5, 1997
New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, left, makes a joke as he presents Country and Western singer/songwriter Garth Brooks with a proclamation Tuesday, Aug. 5, 1997, at New York's City Hall. Brooks will give a free concert in New York's Central Park Thursday, Aug. 7. The concert will also be televised live from 8:00-9:30 p.m. on HBO for those who can't make it. Brooks has sold more albums than any other solo artist in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
KATHY WILLENS
April 22, 1998
Presenter Garth Brooks, left, poses with Pioneer Award winner Charlie Daniels at the 33rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, Wednesday, April 22, 1998, in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
Jan. 11, 1999
Country singers Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks perform during the 26th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 11, 1999. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Feb. 21, 1999
Garth Brooks, a non-roster invitee to the San Diego Padres spring training camp, signs autographs following a workout in Peoria, Ariz., Saturday, Feb. 21, 1999. Fences to keep fans back and special restrictions for media members have been added to the Padres camp because of the celebrity status of Brooks. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
ELAINE THOMPSON
Feb. 22, 1999
Country singer Garth Brooks, who is an invited non-roster player of the San Diego Padres, makes a nice back handed grab of a ground ball during Mondays' workout in Peoria Ariz., Feb. 22, 1999. (AP Photo/Ken Levine)
KEN LEVINE
May 10, 1999
Country music superstar Garth Brooks appears at a news conference to promote a new album, “In the life of Chris Gaines,” at Paramount Pictures in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Monday, May 10, 1999. The album is part of a plan to launch a film character for a future Paramount movie called “The Lamb,” in which Brooks will star. The poster behind Brooks is a picture of himself as the movie character, “Chris Gaines.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Feb. 21, 2000
New York Mets' Todd Zeile, left, and Entertainer Garth Brooks (1) warm up before taking part in morning practice Monday Feb. 21, 2000, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS
Oct. 26, 2000
Garth Brooks wipes a tear from his eye as he listens to friends Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride and Steve Wariner tell about memories they have shared with Brooks over the last decade Thursday, Oct. 26, 2000, in Nashville, during a celebration of his 100 million album sales. (AP Photo/John Russell)
JOHN RUSSELL
Nov. 7, 2001
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2001 file photo, Garth Brooks, left, and George Jones, center, perform their duet "Beer Run" at the Country Music Association Awards show in Nashville, Tenn. The fiddle player at right is unidentified. Jones, the peerless, hard-living country singer who recorded dozens of hits about good times and regrets and peaked with the heartbreaking classic "He Stopped Loving Her Today," has died. He was 81. Jones died Friday, April 26, 2013 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after being hospitalized with fever and irregular blood pressure, according to his publicist Kirt Webster.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, file)
M. SPENCER GREEN
Jan. 9, 2002
Country singer Garth Brooks gets a kiss from Reba McEntire after she presented him the award of merit at the 29th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2002. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
Dec. 6, 2003
Country singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the State Department as quests at a reception for the Kennedy Center Honorees, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2003, in Washington. The honorees are being acknowledged for their unique contributions to the cultural life of the nation. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Roggenbrodt Malonson )
JACQUELINE ROGGENBRODT MALONSON
March 26, 2004
Country music star and Kansas City Royals non-roster invitee Garth Brooks follows through after hitting a pop-up foul ball that was caught for an out in the sixth inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Alex Delgado looks on Friday, March 26, 2004, at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. The split-squad Brewers lost, 8-7, to the Kansas City Royals. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
TED S. WARREN
June 3, 2005
Country music performer Garth Brooks sings during the Wal-Mart Stores Inc. shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Ark., Friday, June 3, 2005. (AP Photo/April L. Brown)
APRIL L. BROWN
Nov. 15, 2005
Country music great Garth Brooks, center, plays flanked by members of his band on a stage set up in Times Square in New York Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2005. The concert was part of the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards, being held in nearby Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
GREGORY BULL
Feb. 8, 2006
Nominee Trisha Yearwood, left, arrives with husband Garth Brooks for the 48th Annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2006, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
CHRIS CARLSON
May 21, 2007
Country and western singer Garth Brooks holds up a wall as he helps build a Habitat for Humanity house in Violet, La., Monday, May 21, 2007. They were working on the 1,000th Habitat for Humanity house in the Gulf Coast region since Hurricane Katrina and Rita. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Nov. 6, 2007
Country music artist Garth Brooks talks to the media before a concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2007 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Jan. 15, 2008
Country super star Garth Brooks, right, looks on as Hall of Fame NFL football player Troy Aikman, left, plays the video game Guitar Hero following a ribbon cutting ceremony where the duo participated in the unveiling of the new Zone playroom at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday Jan. 15, 2008. The NHL and NHL Player's Association along with Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation combined their efforts to donate the new play room at the medical center. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Jan. 15, 2008
Country singer Garth Brooks, left, looks over at Cook Children's Medical Center patient Maci Drewry, right, 5, of Tyler Texas, as they two play a card game, Go Fish, following the unveiling of the new Zone playroom at the Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday Jan. 15, 2008. The NHL and NHL Player's Association along with Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation combined their efforts to donate the new play room at the medical center. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Jan. 25, 2008
Country singer Garth Brooks performs during a charity concert, Friday, Jan. 25, 2008, in Los Angeles, to benefit the Southern California 2008 Fire Intervention Relief Effort (F.I.R.E). (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Jan. 25, 2008
Country singer Garth Brooks performs during a charity concert, Friday, Jan. 25, 2008, in Los Angeles, to benefit the Southern California 2008 Fire Intervention Relief Effort (F.I.R.E). (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Jan. 18, 2009
Garth Brooks performs at the Lincoln Memorial for President-elect Barack Obama's inaugural concert Sunday, Jan. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
Jan. 18, 2009
Garth Brooks performs during "We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial" in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
June 19, 2009
Singers Frederica Von Stade, left, and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa hold up pictures of conductor John Williams, center left, and country singer Garth Brooks as they perform during opening night at the Hollywood Bowl, Friday, June 19, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
July 26, 2009
Country music entertainers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood wait on the sideline before the start of the World Football Challenge soccer match between Chelsea and Club America on Sunday, July 26, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)
MIKE STONE
Oct. 15, 2009
Country music star Garth Brooks appears at a news conference in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009. Brooks announced that he's coming out of retirement. He retired in 2000 to spend more time with his three children, and since then has appeared occasionally at special events, awards shows, and charity events. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Oct. 15, 2009
Country music star Garth Brooks appears at a news conference in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009. Brooks announced that he's coming out of retirement. He retired in 2000 to spend more time with his three children, and since then has appeared occasionally at special events, awards shows, and charity events. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Oct. 12, 2010
Garth Brooks, right, joins Loretta Lynn in a song as the Grammy Salute To Country Music honors Loretta Lynn on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn was presented the President's Merit Award during the tribute. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Oct. 7, 2012
Garth Brooks tells a humorous story about his friend Kim Williams while introducing Williams for induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Oct. 21, 2012
Vince Gil hugs Garth Brooks at the Country Music Hall of Fame Inductions on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Wade Payne
Oct. 21, 2012
Garth Brooks, right, talks with Ricky Skaggs at the Country Music Hall of Fame Inductions on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Wade Payne
July 6, 2013
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performs at the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2013 in Norman, Okla. (Photo by Alonzo Adams/Invision/AP)
Alonzo Adams
Oct. 27, 2013
Country music singer Garth Brooks pays tribute to Kenny Rogers at the ceremony for the 2013 inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. The inductees are Bobby Bare, the late “Cowboy” Jack Clement and Kenny Rogers. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Sept. 4, 2014
Country music star Garth Brooks, center wearing black cowboy hat, performs with band members kicking off his Garth Brooks World Tour at the Allstate Arena on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Barry Brecheisen
Nov. 17, 2014
Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks attend the 2014 ASCAP Centennial Awards, benefiting the ASCAP Foundation and its music education, talent development and humanitarian activities, at the Waldorf-Astoria on Monday, Nov. 17, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Invision/AP)
Stephen Chernin
April 19, 2015
Garth Brooks accepts the milestone award at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Sept. 10, 2015
Garth Brooks poses with his star on the Music City Walk of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Nov. 2, 2015
Country music star Garth Brooks works at a Habitat for Humanity building site Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Dec. 2, 2015
Garth Brooks performs during the Sinatra 100 - An All-Star Grammy concert at The Wynn Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison
April 3, 2016
Garth Brooks appears on screen via satellite to present the award for album of the year at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
July 8, 2016
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend a news conference at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 8, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Nov. 2, 2016
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood perform at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Charles Sykes
Oct. 7, 2019
Country music star Garth Brooks, center, works at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are among the volunteers working with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Nov. 13, 2019
Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
March 4, 2020
Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Brent N. Clarke
Jan. 20, 2021
Garth Brooks performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Andrew Harnik
May 21, 2021
2020 Kennedy Center honoree Garth Brooks attends the 43nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Kevin Wolf
