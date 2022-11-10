CMA Awards 2022: The winners, a tribute to Loretta Lynn, lifetime honor for Alan Jackson, top pics

Here are some of the biggest winners, best performances, most noteworthy highlights from the 2022 CMA Awards. Luke Combs won the Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year, Katy Perry praises Wynonna Judd and performs with Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood pays tribute to Loretta Lynn and Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson belt out 'You're Drunk, Go Home'.
Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor.
The show opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn.
The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as images of Lynn were projected behind them and audience members sang along.
Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who like Lynn died last month, was honored with a fiery tribute by Elle King and the Black Keys.
Alan Jackson accepted the lifetime achievement award, recounting how a movie about Hank Williams inspired him to move to Nashville when he was flat broke. He teared up during his speech, ending it by telling the audience, “I’m still living that honky tonk dream, y’all.”
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Luke Combs
SINGLE OF THE YEAR: "'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson
ALBUM OF THE YEAR: "Growin' Up" -- Luke Combs
SONG OF THE YEAR: "Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR: Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR : "'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR : Lainey Wilson
Photo highlights from the 2022 CMA Awards
Hosts Peyton Manning, left, and Luke Bryan speak during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Carrie Underwood, from left, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Carrie Underwood performs a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Carrie Underwood, left, and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn, pictured on screen, during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Cody Johnson performs "Til You Can't" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Jordan Davis, left, and Josh Jenkins accept the award for song of the year for "Buy Dirt" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Carrie Underwood performs "Hate My Heart" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Luke Combs performs "The Kind of Love We Make" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Miranda Lambert, left, performs "Geraldene" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Carrie Underwood performs "Hate My Heart" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Carrie Underwood, center, performs "Hate My Heart" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Carly Pearce, right, and Ricky Skaggs perform "Dear Miss Loretta" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Cody Johnson accepts the award for single of the year for "Til You Can't" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Katy Perry performs "Where We Started" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Thomas Rhett, left, and Katy Perry perform "Where We Started" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Zac Brown, of Zac Brown Band, performs "Out in the Middle" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Lainey Wilson, left, and Hardy perform "wait in the truck" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Lainey Wilson perform "wait in the truck" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Kelly Clarkson, from left, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform "You're Drunk, Go Home" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Kelly Clarkson, from left, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform "You're Drunk, Go Home" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Lainey Wilson accepts the award for new artist of the year during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Chris Stapleton, left, and Patty Loveless perform "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Elle King performs "Great Balls of Fire" during a tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Alan Jackson accepts the Willie Nelson lifetime achievement award during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Luke Combs accepts the award for entertainer of the year during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Jon Pardi, from left, Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson perform during a tribute to lifetime achievement award winner Alan Jackson at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Michael Trotter Jr., from left, and Tanya Trotter, of The War and Treaty and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, perform "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Chris Stapleton performs "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion, winners of the award for vocal group of the year pose in the press room at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Luke Combs poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for "Growing Up" and entertainer of the year at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
