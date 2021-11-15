Adele, promoting album about a divorce, brings hope with surprise proposal during special

What's more magical than an evening with Adele? A surprise proposal in front of Adele at the CBS Special "Adele One Night Only."
Adele might be the queen of speaking truth to our heartbreaks, but it was her role in bringing two people together that stole the show during her Sunday night CBS special.
The set up was this: A man reached out to what he believed was a show -- but it was actually a "fake show," Adele said -- to help him propose to his girlfriend of seven years.
Keep scrolling for photos of Adele through the years
They spent the day having a picnic in the area near Adele's concert and the night would culminate with a proposal.
The plan worked -- with adorable results.
"If you make a noise, I'm going to kill you," Adele told the crowd, which included celebrities like Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy.
As the woman's noise-cancelling headphones and blindfold were removed, she was stunned.
"Is this real," she asked. "Who are these people?"
The man popped the question, she accepted and Adele revealed herself from the shadows before launching into "Make You Feel My Love."
"She's crying her eyes out," Adele quipped at one point mid-song.
Who can blame her, of course.
The moment was a slightly ironic one, as the singer is promoting "30," which many have dubbed the singer's "divorce album." But if one thing was clear during her interview with
Oprah Winfrey during the two-hour program, the album can be seen as one about union -- just, in her case, she's coming together with her happiest self. And doing so required a lot of tough decisions.
She told Winfrey of her current relationship with sports agent Rich Paul: It's the first time she's been in a relationship where she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."
Photos: Adele through the years
British singer Adele, winner of the Critics Choice Award at the Brit Awards 2008 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
AP file
Singer Adele is photographed in New York on June 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)
AP file
British singer Adele poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
AP file
Adele accepts the award for best new artist at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
AP file
Adele holds the best female pop vocal performance and best new artist awards backstage at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
AP file
Adele, left, and India.Arie perform during the VH1 Divas concert on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
AP file
Adele, right, performs with Darius Rucker at the CMT Artists of the Year television taping in Franklin, Tenn., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Donn Jones)
AP file
Recording artist Adele poses for a portrait Thursday, Feb. 10, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)
AP file
Adele performs on stage during the Brit Awards 2011 at The O2 Arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)
AP file
Adele arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday Aug. 28, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
AP file
Adele performs during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)
AP file
Adele accepts the 'Best Pop Solo Performance' award for 'Someone Like You' from Bonnie Raitt onstage at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)
AP file
Adele poses backstage with her six awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. Adele won awards for best pop solo performance for "Someone Like You," song of the year, record of the year, and best short form music video for "Rolling in the Deep," and album of the year and best pop vocal album for "21." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
AP file
Adele reacts after winning the award for best British Female Solo Artist during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)
AP file
Adele poses with the award for best original song in a motion picture for "Skyfall" backstage at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday Jan. 13, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
AP file
Adele, left, accepts the award for best pop solo performance for "Set Fire to the Rain" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. Looking on from right are presenters Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
AP file
Singer Adele accepts the award for best original song for "Skyfall" from the film "Skyfall" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday Feb. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
AP file
British singer Adele Adkins holds her MBE for services to music presented to her by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool)
AP file
Adele arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
AP file
Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
AP file
Adele performs "All I Ask" at the 58th annual Grammy Awards on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
AP file
Adele reacts as she accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
AP file
Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
AP file
Adele poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for "25", song of the year for "Hello", record of the year for "Hello", best pop solo performance for "Hello", and best pop vocal album for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
AP file
Singer Adele, left, and Rich Paul, center, attend an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
AP file
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!