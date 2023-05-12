FRISCO, Texas — Lainey Wilson was seemingly everywhere at the Academy of Country Music Awards, collecting four trophies on a night that saw Chris Stapleton win the entertainer of the year honor.

Wilson performed twice Thursday – back-to-back – and delivered heartfelt speeches after her wins, which put her next to fellow winners and country music legends.

She won album of the year for “Bell Bottom Country,” accepting the honor slightly breathless after performing her song “Grease.”

Wilson called the album a “labor of love” and said she wrote 300 songs during the pandemic. She said people often tell her how much the album means to their lives, and she said writing them “saved mine.”

When she won female artist of the year, co-host Dolly Parton handed her the trophy. “I can’t believe I just met Dolly Parton, first of all,” Wilson said.

THE WINNERS

Entertainer of the year: Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year: Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year: Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year: Brothers Osborne

Group of the year: Old Dominion

New female artist of the year: Hailey Whitters

New male artist of the year: Zach Bryan

Album of the year: "Bell Bottom Country" - Lainey Wilson

Single of the year: "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell

Song of the year: "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell

Visual media of the year: "Wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the year: Ashley Gorley

Artist-songwriter of the year: HARDY

Music event of the year: "Wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

