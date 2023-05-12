FRISCO, Texas — Lainey Wilson was seemingly everywhere at the Academy of Country Music Awards, collecting four trophies on a night that saw Chris Stapleton win the entertainer of the year honor.
Wilson performed twice Thursday – back-to-back – and delivered heartfelt speeches after her wins, which put her next to fellow winners and country music legends.
Lainey Wilson performs "Grease" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
She won album of the year for “Bell Bottom Country,” accepting the honor slightly breathless after performing her song “Grease.”
Wilson called the album a “labor of love” and said she wrote 300 songs during the pandemic. She said people often tell her how much the album means to their lives, and she said writing them “saved mine.”
When she won female artist of the year, co-host Dolly Parton handed her the trophy. “I can’t believe I just met Dolly Parton, first of all,” Wilson said.
THE WINNERS Entertainer of the year: Chris Stapleton Female artist of the year: Lainey Wilson Male artist of the year: Morgan Wallen Duo of the year: Brothers Osborne Group of the year: Old Dominion New female artist of the year: Hailey Whitters New male artist of the year: Zach Bryan Album of the year: "Bell Bottom Country" - Lainey Wilson Single of the year: "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell Song of the year: "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell Visual media of the year: "Wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Songwriter of the year: Ashley Gorley Artist-songwriter of the year: HARDY Music event of the year: "Wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS
Photos: The best of the 2023 ACM Awards
Host Garth Brooks speaks on stage at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Keith Urban performs "Texas Time" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Hosts Garth Brooks, left, and Dolly Parton speak on stage with a goat at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Cole Swindell, left, and Jo Dee Messina perform "She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Remix" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Cole Swindell accepts the award for song of the year for "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Kane Brown performs "Bury Me In Georgia" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Kane Brown performs "Bury Me In Georgia" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Carly Pearce, left, and Trisha Yearwood perform a medley at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne accept the award for duo of the year at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Trevor Rosen, from left, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, and Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion accept the award for group of the year at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Hardy performs "Truck Bed" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Host Garth Brooks, left, and Host Dolly Parton speak on stage at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Bailey Zimmerman performs "Rock and a Hard Place at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Cody Johnson performs "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Hosts Garth Brooks, left, and Dolly Parton speak on stage to Willie Nelson on the screen at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Miranda Lambert performs "Carousel" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Tanya Tucker presents the award for single of the year at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Hailey Whitters performs "Everything She Ain't" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson, left, and HARDY accept the award for music event of the year for "Wait in the Truck" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Luke Combs performs "Love You Anyway" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ed Sheeran, left, and Luke Combs perform "Life Goes On" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Tanya Trotter, left, and Michael Trotter Jr., of The War and Treaty, perform "Blank Page" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Host Dolly Parton, right, performs while Host Garth Brooks looks on at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson, left, accepts the award for female artist of the year from Host Dolly Parton at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jason Aldean performs "Tough Crowd" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Brandy Clark, from left, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, and Pillbox Patti perform "Bonfire At Tina's" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jelly Roll, left, and Lainey Wilson perform "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson performs "Grease" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson performs "Grease" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Chris Stapleton accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson accepts the album of the year award for "Bell Bottom Country" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Dolly Parton performs "World On Fire" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Dolly Parton performs "World On Fire" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
