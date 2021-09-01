'The Rock' says his Alabama lookalike is ‘way cooler,’ wants to hear his stories over tequila

Sure enough, that fan and many others feel the same way about the muscular law enforcement officer (who also shaves his head like Johnson), with some even posting comparisons on TikTok.

Fields, 37, has worked for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years including at the jail, in investigations, in the special victims unit and with drug-endangered children before being sworn in as a Deputy U.S. Marshal. He was promoted to corporal and then worked from sergeant to lieutenant over patrol for which he handles tactical training and serves as firearms instructor.

Fields said it’s been “a running joke” for a few years now, but the comparisons don’t even stop at Johnson. “I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields said. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

The self-described cut-up said he’ll go along with it enough to do an impression of both Johnson and Diesel if pressed to do so. In the meantime, friends might call and ask “Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?” borrowing the former pro wrestler’s famous catchphrase.