 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Constantine, who played the dad in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' has died at 94
0 comments
spotlight AP

Michael Constantine, who played the dad in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' has died at 94

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1315718494

Actor Michael Constantine at his sister's home in Reading.

Actor Michael Constantine, best-known for playing the proud father in the hit movie "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," died last week, his agent told CNN. He was 94 years old.

Constantine was a busy character actor for five decades, winning an Emmy for his role as school principal Seymour Kaufman in the ABC series "Room 222" in 1970.

But his most memorable role was as family patriarch Gus Portokalos in the surprise independent film hit "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

In that movie, Constantine played a loving but overprotective father who was immensely proud of his heritage and insisted that virtually all minor physical maladies could be cured with Windex. Constantine reprised the role in a film sequel, as well as the short-lived TV series "My Big Fat Greek Life."

MANDYLOR KAZAN CONSTANTINE WILSON VARDALOS GREY MCCALL ECKHOLDT MARTIN

The cast and producers of the new CBS television show "My Big Fat Greek Life" from left, Louis Mandylor, Lainie Kazan, Michael Constantine, Rita Wilson, Nia Vardalos, Brad Grey, Marsh McCall, Steven Eckholdt and Andrea Martin answer questions for reporters Monday, Jan. 13, 2003, in Los Angeles. 

Constantine's family says he died in Reading, Pennsylvania, on August 31 following a long illness, according to an article in the Reading Eagle which was confirmed to CNN by his agent, Julia Buchwald.

Constantine was a native of Reading and the son of Greek immigrants, the paper said.

In 1976, Constantine told "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson that growing up, "I really thought, well, I'm just going to be a bum," until he discovered his love of acting.

"Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend," Nia Vardalos, the writer and star of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," tweeted Wednesday. "Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - August edition

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘The Pink Panther’ (1963)
Movie News

‘The Pink Panther’ (1963)

  • Updated

This series joins the Bond films as one where the audience knows they need to be there for the inventive credits. All of ’em are dandy, but the first is the best because it introduces Henry Mancini’s slinky theme and has so much fun with typography.

‘Seven’ (1995)
Movie News

‘Seven’ (1995)

  • Updated

As a variation on Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” plays, we’re shown the villain’s fingers as he reads a book about crime, thumbs through creepy photographs, cuts up a dollar bill and (I think) slices off the tips of his own fingers. There’s no blood, but Cooper’s jittery editing, ominous images and percussive music suit director David Fincher’s bleak vision.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News