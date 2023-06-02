Harrison Ford is a thriving action star at 80 years old.
Embracing his age both on and off set is a topic that continues to pop up while Ford promotes his latest action film,
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and he wants everyone to know that even as an octogenarian, he doesn’t need anybody’s help dismounting a horse.
Harrison Ford in May in France.
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Recalling a moment on the “Dial of Destiny” set in a new
Esquire interview published Wednesday, Ford said that he intentionally brushed off the help of a gaggle of stuntmen who rushed over to assist him off a horse after he finished a horseback riding scene.
“I thought, What the f—? Like I was being attacked by gropers,” Ford told the outlet, continuing to share that when he looked down, “there’s three stunt guys there making sure I didn’t fall off the stirrup.”
Hilariously, Ford went on to say he told the stuntmen to “leave me the f— alone.”
“I’m an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!” he added.
While this solo dismount happened when the cameras weren’t rolling, Ford had
previously talked about how he didn’t want Jones’s age to be a punchline on screen in “Dial of Destiny,” saying he would “rather create behavior that is the joke of age rather than talk about it.”
As he approaches his 81st birthday in July, Ford said in Wednesday’s interview that he set out to make this final “Indiana Jones” movie an ambitious one. “And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before,” he added. “They were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the
character as I wanted the last one to be.”
Ambition is an apt word to describe the celebrated actor, who also shared with Esquire that his career ambitions may have come at the expense of his own
family, to an extent.
“I can tell you this. If I’d been less successful, I’d probably be a better parent,” he said, adding, “I accept my flaws and my failures. I don’t accept them, I own them.”
Ford and his first wife, Mary Marquardt, share sons Benjamin, 55, and Willard, 54, while he shares son Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 32 with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. The “Regarding Henry” star and his current wife Calista Flockhart share son Liam, 22.
At the end of the day, though, Ford says it’s movies that bond his family together, because when they find the time to watch one, “we do it as a family.”
Photos: Harrison Ford through the years
Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move "Star Wars," is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich)
George Brich
Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of “Star Wars” with Carrie Fisher in the filming of the CBS-TV special “The Star Wars Holiday” Nov. 13, 1978. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie. (AP Photo/George Brich)
George Brich
American actor Jack Lemmon was named best actor at the 1982 Film Festival for his performance in French director Constantin Costa-Gavras "Missing". Lemmon poses with actor Harrison Ford after receiving his award at 35th Cannes International Film Festival, May 26, 1982. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
Jean-Jacques Levy
US actor Harrison Ford arrives with his wife Mary for screening his film in the opening 38th Cannes International Film Festival in France May 8, 1985 Harrison’s film is “Witness” of Peter Weir. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)
Michel Lipchitz
Actor Harrison Ford places the hat he wore as film character Indiana Jones on his head one last time before donating the brown fedora and his leather jacket to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington Friday, May 26, 1989. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Actors Harrison Ford, left, and Brian Dennehy arrive at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, July 10, 1990, for the premiere of "Presumed Innocent." The two star in the film. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
RON FREHM
Actor Harrison Ford, right, has found himself in several precarious situations in his many roles in adventure films, but nothing to resemble the act of placing his handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the Mann Chinese Theater as he did in Hollywood Wednesday, June 3, 1992. Helping Ford is Chuck Allen, executive director of theater operations at Mann Theaters. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
American actor Harrison Ford in Paris, France August 30, 1993. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Film director Steven Spielberg, center, rests his head on actor Harrison Ford's shoulder as actor and director Clint Eastwood stands by at the 66th Annual Academy Awards, March 21, 1994, in Los Angeles. Spielberg won Best Director for Schindler's list. Ford starred as Indiana Jones in three Spielberg films. (AP Photo/Lois Bernstein)
Lois Bernstein
Harrison Ford during interview at Sony Headquarters for his new movie “Air Force One” June 9, 1997. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Marty Lederhandler
American actor Harrison Ford and his wife Melissa Mathison cross a lagoon in Venice shortly after their arrival Sunday, August 31, 1997 to attend the 54th Venice Film Festival. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Actor Harrison Ford stands on his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after a ceremony honoring the actor Friday, May 31, 2003, in Los Angeles. Ford got his star amid hype for his new film, "Hollywood Homicide," and teases about a fourth "Indiana Jones" movie. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
NICK UT
Actors Harrison Ford, left, and Josh Hartnett joke around during the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 31, 2003. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
CHRIS PIZZELLO
Actor Michael J. Fox, left, shakes hands with Harrison Ford at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's tribute to former First Lady Nancy Reagan, Saturday night, May 8, 2004, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reagan was honored for her commitment to stem cell research and finding a cure. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Writer Diana Ossana holds the award for best screenplay for her work on "Brokeback Mountain," and laughs as presenter Harrison Ford jokes with Avik Gilboa with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association backstage at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday, Jan. 16, 2006, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
Hollywood actor Harrison Ford arrives at a press conference to answer question about his new movie "Firewall," in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2006. Ford is here for his new film's promotion. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)
ROB GRIFFITH
**FILE**Sean Connery, left, and Harrison Ford pose before the AFI tribute to Connery at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, June 8, 2006. Ford presented the Life Achievement Award to Connery. The next "Indiana Jones" flick will not be another father-son affair. Connery says he will not return to play dad to Ford's globe-trotting adventurer Indy. Connery, 76, made the statement which was posted Thursday, June 7, 2007, on Lucasfilm's "Indiana Jones" Web site. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
CHRIS PIZZELLO
Actors Harrison Ford, front left, and Calista Flockhart look at photos on a digital camera as they watch the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers in their Major League Baseball game, Saturday, Aug 4, 2007, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Actor Harrison Ford speaks onstage during "Movies Rock: A Celebration of Music in Film," at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/ Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
Harrison Ford, left, and Calista Flockhart arrive for the 80th Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 24, 2008, in Los Angeles. Ford will be a presenter during the Oscars telecast. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Harrison Ford gets slimed during the 21st Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, on Saturday, March 29, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
American producer George Lucas, American actor Harrison Ford and American director Steven Spielberg pose for photographers at the "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" photo call during the 61st International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on Sunday, May 18, 2008. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)
Lionel Cironneau
From left, actors Shia LaBeouf and Harrison Ford talk to MTV VJ Damien Fahey during MTV's "Total Request Live" show at the MTV Times Square Studios to promote their new movie "Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull" on Tuesday, May 20, 2008, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
Peter Kramer
Harrison Ford wields his Brass Balls award during the Spike TV "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, Calif., Friday, May 30, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
In this Jan. 8, 2010 file photo, actor Harrison Ford poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, file)
Matt Sayles
U.S actor Harrison Ford, centre right, displays the Cesar of Honor award, as he stands with U.S actress Sigourney Weaver, centre left, during the 35th French Cesar Awards Ceremony in Paris, Saturday Feb. 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
THIBAULT CAMUS
Oscar-nominated actor/producer Harrison Ford, right, with Kirk Douglas,left, at Santa Barbara International Film Festival event where Ford received the fifth annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, Friday,Nov. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Spencer Weiner)
Spencer Weiner
Harrison Ford, left, and Calista Flockhart arrive at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
FILE - In this Saturday, March 23, 2013 file photo, Harrison Ford, left, and Chadwick Boseman, cast members in the film "42," pose together for a portrait, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Chadwick Boseman, left, listens as actor Harrison Ford speaks on a panel of the cast and crew of the movie "42, " Tuesday, April 2, 2013, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Boseman plays the role of baseball great Jackie Robinson in the movie and Ford plays Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Actor Harrison Ford throws the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles, Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Harrison Ford and Emma Thompson seen on the red carpet at the 2013 Governors Awards, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013 in Los Angeles (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
John Shearer
From left, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes and Ronda Rousey during a photo call for The Expendables 3 at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 18, 2014. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Arthur Mola
Harrison Ford attends the 12th Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Jan 16, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP)
Rob Latour
FILE - In this Friday, July 10, 2015 file photo, from left, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford attend a panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a family publicist said Fisher died at the age of 60. With the loss of several icons of Generation X’s youth, the year 2016 has left the generation born between the early 1960s and the early 1980s, wallowing in memories and contemplating its own mortality. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Actor Harrison Ford accepts the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Joel Ryan
Actors Harrison Ford, left, and Ryan Gosling pose for photographers during the photo call for 'Blade Runner 2049' in London, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Joel Ryan
Harrison Ford arrives at the Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
"Star Wars" cast member Harrison Ford, right, addresses the crowd as Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, center, and fellow cast member Mark Hamill look on during a dedication ceremony in front of the Millennium Falcon starship for the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Disneyland Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Actor Harrison Ford answers questions during a press event to promote his new film, "The Call of the Wild," in Mexico City, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Harrison Ford attends the IUCN World Conservation Congress, in Marseille, southern France, Friday Sept. 3, 2021. Macron is expected to urge the world to better protect biodiversity as key to fight climate change and support human welfare at a global summit starting Friday in southern France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
