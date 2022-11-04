 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Amber Heard's Twitter account vanishes after Elon Musk took over

  • 0

The Tesla CEO's $44 billion (£39 billion) acquisition of the platform was completed last week and since then, he has implemented significant changes, including the dissolution of its board of directors, firing top executives, hiring Tesla employees, and announcing an $8 (£7) fee for users to get a blue verified tick. Heard's account was deleted on Wednesday, according to YouTuber Matthew Lewis, also known as That Umbrella Guy, who tweeted: "Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter."

More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform.

Her handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed.

She announced via her verified Facebook page on April 10, 2017, "I am now live on Twitter. You can follow my tweets here - @realamberheard."

Heard and Musk went public with their relationship that same month, reconciled after a brief split, and then reportedly broke up for good in April 2018.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Depp Heard Lawsuit

Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Friday, May 27, 2022. 

Over the summer, the actress tweeted about losing her defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

People are also reading…

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," Heard tweeted in June.

She still has accounts on Facebook and Instagram, but has not shared publicly as to why she left Twitter.

CNN has reached out to Heard's representative for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lawrence says she 'should have taken' advice from Adele

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News