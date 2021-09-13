 Skip to main content
A company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies in October
spotlight AP

A company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies in October

PY209K

Halloween is an American slasher film directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride.

 Lifestyle pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

A finance company will pay an individual $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October, in an effort to find out whether the size of a movie's budget impacts its effectiveness.

FinanceBuzz is looking to hire someone to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst. The person will watch 13 of the scariest movies ever made while monitoring their heart rate using Fitbit, the company said in a news release.

"In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones," the release said.

"You'll help us discover whether or not a movie's budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies."

The chosen participant is required to watch the following films between October 9 until October 18: Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity and Annabelle.

FinanceBuzz will provide the new analyst with a Fitbit tracker along with $1,300 and a $50 gift card to cover the rental costs of the fright fest.

To apply, those interested have to fill out a form and tell the company why they are the best person for the job.

Applications are due by September 26, and FinanceBuzz will pick a winner by October 1.

