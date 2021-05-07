Mobile clinic for COVID-19 vaccines to be at first Friday'Loo event

WATERLOO — This year’s Friday’Loo Summer Concert Series returns Friday with a new addition: A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering free walk-up doses.

People can choose one-dose or two-dose options from UnityPoint Health, according to the news release. People who choose the two-dose option can schedule follow-up appointments three weeks after their first shot. UnityPoint will ask for photo ID and insurance information, but those items are not required to get vaccinated, according to a news release.

Friday Loo starts May 14 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at downtown Waterloo’s Lincoln Park. The year’s first performer will be Wildcard, a band that plays modern and old-school country music with some rock ‘n roll flare. The group previously opened for national artists like Florida Georgia Line, Rodney Atkins, Shenandoah and David Allen Coe, the release said.

“Friday Loo is one of the community’s favorite summer events and we are thrilled to come back together, showcase the renovated Lincoln Park and celebrate summer,” said Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo. “(The planning committee has taken) necessary precautions to create a free, fun atmosphere all while keeping everyone safe.”

