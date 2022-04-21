Mike Tyson punches a guy on an airplane, the Queen's birthday, an arrest made in a gruesome murder, and more top news

Here's a look at today's leading topics for April 21:

Mike Tyson

Authorities were investigating Thursday after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport.

The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” representatives for Tyson said in an email to The Associated Press. Read more about the incident here:

David Bonola, Orsolya Gaal

A 44-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the death of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal, who was found over the weekend inside a duffel bag in Queens, the New York City Police Department said.

David Bonola faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree criminal tampering and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news conference. He was expected to be arraigned later Thursday.

Bonola made a confession to police after he was arrested, a law enforcement official previously said. Read more about the case here:

Robert Morse

Actor Robert Morse, who won a Tony Award as a hilariously brash corporate climber in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and a second one a generation later as the brilliant, troubled Truman Capote in “Tru,” has died. He was 90.

Morse died at his home Wednesday after a brief illness, said David Shaul of BRS/Gage Talent Agency.

The boyishly handsome Morse first made his name on Broadway in the 1950s, and landed some roles in Hollywood comedies in the 1960s. Read more of the obit here:

Kentucky abortion law

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a state law that effectively eliminated abortions in Kentucky after the state’s two remaining clinics said they couldn’t meet its requirements.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings was a victory for abortion rights advocates and a setback for the Republican-led legislature, which passed the law in March and then overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure last week. Both of the clinics indicated Thursday that they would immediately resume abortion services. Get more info here:

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday

Queen Elizabeth II was marking her 96th birthday privately Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

Elizabeth is expected to spend the day at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage, a personal sanctuary where she also spent her first Christmas since Philip’s death in April 2021. Philip loved the cottage, in part because it is close to the sea, she said in February when hosting a rare public event at Sandringham. Get more here:

