 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Richards steps down as 'Jeopardy' host amid uproar over past comments
0 comments
breaking

Mike Richards steps down as 'Jeopardy' host amid uproar over past comments

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeopardy Hosts

Mike Richards poses in the press room at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of "Jeopardy!" after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week.

Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.

Keep scrolling for a look back at the life of Alex Trebek

Earlier this week, a report on the website The Ringer revealed demeaning comments about women that Richards had made on a podcast. The clips were removed online after the report was posted.

"Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show," Richards said in a note to the "Jeopardy!" staff on Friday. "As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today."

Richards said a search for a new host will begin again.

His note indicated that he will remain the show's executive producer.

"I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.

***

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Charlotte to enter her last year of lower school

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Virginia country artist plucks deal with Mountain Dew
Entertainment

Virginia country artist plucks deal with Mountain Dew

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (AP) — It was a snowy day in February when jean shorts and suspenders-clad Spencer Hatcher and his brother Connor posted a video on Spencer’s TikTok account of themselves covering the classic bluegrass song “Good Ol’ Mountain Dew” in the back of their red pickup truck.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News