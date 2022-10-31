Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly channeling 'Pam & Tommy' top list of celebrity Halloween costumes

By Dan Heching, CNN
Some throwbacks to notable '90s-era celebrities were standouts as the stars stepped out this weekend in costume for their Halloween festivities.
One couple acknowledged a pair that came before them, when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night. Anderson and Lee gained newfound media attention this year due to the Hulu limited series "
Pam & Tommy."
Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari, meanwhile, appeared to arrive as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith, with Duhamel pulling out all the stops in old age makeup and a walker.
Josh Duhamel (left) and Audra Mari are pictured here at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Casamigos
Tyga is seen here as E.T. at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California, on October 28.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Casamigos
Other celebrities who got double takes at Casamigos included Tyga, who donned a very real-looking prosthetic "E.T." head and Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, with the latter also showcasing her look on
Instagram.
On the same night elsewhere in the Los Angeles area,
Halloween queen Vanessa Hudgens brought Natalie Portman's "Black Swan" character to life in a regal and gothic look with black feathers galore.
Vanessa Hudgens is pictured here as the Black Swan at the Thriller Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, in Encino, California, on October 28.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
On Instagram, the star to transform the most fully this year was arguably Lizzo, who shared a
gallery of photos of her Marge Simpson getup, complete with head-to-toe yellow skin and, of course, a towering blue wig.
Jessica Alba
posed with her daughter as the eerie standing-in-a-hotel-hallway twin girls from "The Shining," and Jennifer Garner got in on the current Halloween Spirit costume bag meme with one featuring her as a " late for the bus mom."
Drivers should remain extra-vigilant and slow down especially in residential areas on Halloween
50 historical (and sort of creepy) photos from Halloweens past
One of the games played at every Halloween party is eating, or rather, trying to eat apple suspended on a string with your hand behind you. They were few of the children of New York's Little Italy who were guests at the Annual Halloween Party sponsored by the Children's Aid Society in New York, Oct. 25, 1939. (AP Photo)
AP
Mary Woevodsky, English girl on the staff of the American Nurses Club, ties the chin ribbons for Captain Raymond J. Goodhart of Arlington, Va., at the Gala Halloween party staged by the club in London, England, Oct. 11, 1942. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
U.S. servicemen bob for apples with their USO hostess companions during a Hallowe'en party hosted by the tenants of a 14-story cooperative apartment building in Beekman Place in New York City, Nov. 1, 1943. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pictured here is the Halloween festival in Anaheim, Calif., Oct. 20, 1962. Nearly everyone turns out to watch the parade, and thousands are on hand to watch the show that launches it at the Palma Stadium. Another 7,000 or more school children take part in a youngsters' parade and there is breakfast for 2,000 costumed citizens. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Pictured here is the Halloween festival in Anaheim, Calif., Oct. 20, 1962. Nearly everyone turns out to watch the parade, and thousands are on hand to watch the show that launches it at the Palma Stadium. Another 7,000 or more school children take part in a youngsters' parade and there is breakfast for 2,000 costumed citizens. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Pictured here are children preparing for the Halloween festival in Anaheim, Calif., Oct. 20, 1962. Nearly everyone turns out to watch the parade, and thousands are on hand to watch the show that launches it at the Palma Stadium. Another 7,000 or more school children take part in a youngsters' parade and there is breakfast for 2,000 costumed citizens. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Pictured here is the inside of a pumpkin, all set up for Halloween with a candle, Oct. 20, 1964. The three youngsters whose eyes are looking from the other side see a 180 degree fisheye camera and a cut out in the back of the pumpkin. (AP Photo/Ruben Goldberg)
Rueben Goldberg
An unidentified girl reads a hair-raising story on a pre-Halloween night in New York, Oct. 20, 1964. (AP Photo/Ruben Goldberg)
Ruben Goldberg
These jack-o-lanterns offer Dickie Clark, 13, of St. Paul a stern warning to mind his manners on Halloween, Oct. 29, 1965. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
With the help of some fake teeth and multiple exposures, New York AP photographer Eddie Adams' daughter Susan is transformed into a little ghoul on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 1966. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)
Eddie Adams
Comic strips come alive this Halloween as Batman, the Green Hornet, Superman and a host of other comic strip characters are getting geared up for a one-night stand Oct. 31. At least according to costume makers who say that the comics are providing most of the ideas for this year's kiddy getup. Here a group of small fries warm-up for the big night in Oakland, N. J., Oct. 14, 1966. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)
Eddie Adams
Kids in Halloween costumes are seen through a fisheye lens, Oct. 31, 1966. Location is unknown. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Youngsters parade through Central Park in New York dressed in their Halloween costumers when the city arranged a party for the kids Oct. 30, 1966. Some 20,000 kids attended the party in the Park. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)
Jacob Harris
With Halloween approaching, an unusual sight was seen in the skies over Bowie, Md., Oct. 28, 1966. Close checking revealed that Marleen Luckman, 17, was playing the part of a witch riding a broomstick. She was caught in mid-air, leaping from a trampoline, on a double exposed film. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)
William A. Smith
Two children dressed up for Halloween emerge wet, happy and a little richer from a pool outside the Time-Life building at New York's Rockefeller Center Oct 29, 1969. Mark Feasel, left,10, and his sister Florence, 8, went wading in the pool to retrieve money thrown in by passers-by. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
First lady Betty Ford greets costumed school children from the Washington area Thursday, Oct. 31, 1974 during a Halloween benefit for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund on the White House South Lawn. Mrs. Ford gave each of the children a bag of trick-or-treat candy, an apple, and reached into her pocket to put a quarter coin into the UNICEF collection boxes they carried. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)
HENRY GRIFFIN
Dressed in their bunny outfits, Warren and Missey (below) Millard of Miami, Fla., Oct. 25, 1974, are ready for a night of trick or treating on Halloween. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Laurie Cabot, the "White Witch of Salem," shown with friends at a recent Halloween party in Salem, Mass, Oct. 31, 1974, is stirring up controversy with her scheduled address to an adult education class in nearby Georgetown. (AP Photo)
RW
Channing Watson-Boal of Westport, Conn., looks over some of the typical handicrafts on display in Mexico City for the ancient Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead, Oct. 31, 1974. The celebration goes back to pre-Columbian days and coincides with Halloween. (AP Photo/HEM)
HEM
William Franklin, 9, left, and Tom LePere, 8, who perhaps care only that Halloween is coming, are sitting atop a pumpkin problem at Brewster, N.Y, Oct. 29, 1976. The problem? Are they pumpkins or curcurbitas, fruit or vegetable? Whatever, the boys know they make great jack-o-lanterns and tasty Thanksgiving Day pies. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Halloween revelers at New York's Studio 54 dance the night away in costumes ranging from burlesque to stellar. The party was held at the New York Discoteque Oct. 31, 1977. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
An estimated 100,000 persons, including the three shown, jammed eight blocks of Polk Street in San Francisco for a Halloween celebration that began peacefully but ended early, Nov. 1, 1977, with a rash of violence. Police said that about five persons were arrested on charges ranging from drunkenness to robbery. (AP Photo)
STF
A White House guard offers some conversation but no treats outside the White House in Washington, Oct. 31, 1977, as he turns away trick-or-treaters. The group of youngsters visited some other well known Washington addresses during their Halloween travel. (AP Photo/John Duricka)
John Duricka
Anita Rosenblum holds her dog, Samson, who, dressed as a crayon, was among the finalists at a Halloween costume contest for pets held at a Chicago pet store on Oct. 29, 1978. The shaggy crayon won the “Creative Playthings Award.” (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Fred Jewell
Bug-eyed monsters from outer space and pharaohs from ancient Egypt vie for attention at the Halloween party at Studio 54, Tuesday, October 31,1978, New York City. The man shown is unidentified. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Bug-eyed monsters from outer space and pharaohs from ancient Egypt vie for attention at the Halloween party at Studio 54, Tuesday, October 31,1978, New York City. The man shown is unidentified. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Dr. Frankenstein, left, holds the hand of his monster during a performance for Halloween in England, November 1979. Tony Silver from San Jose, California, of the U. S. Army in Germany plays the part of Dr. Frankenstein and the role of monster by public relations agent Brian Hill of West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Teenagers, from left, Kristi Hale, Jody Johnson, Tammy Winton and Katy Thorp, scream during a visit to a “haunted mansion” in suburban Sacramento, Calif., Oct. 30, 1979, when they were caught off-guard by one of the Halloween monsters inhabiting the site. (AP Photo/RCP)
RCP
Customers, left, scream while a volunteer psychopath steps on severed head and swings ax at victim in Halloween Haunted House for charity at Florence, Ky., Oct. 22, 1981. Designers say public wants violence instead of Frankenstein. (AP Photo/Jeff Hinckley)
Jeff Hinckley
Youngsters wearing E. T. masks check out phone at a Halloween party at the Museum of Science in Boston, on Friday, Oct. 29, 1982. The phone is an exact duplicate of the instrument used in the movie and is on loan from New England Telephone. (AP Photo/Mike Kullen)
Mike Kullen
Julie Babbin, left, with Diane Hanssen, right, sport the latest garb for Halloween as they check their jack-o-lanterns in their Boston home, Oct. 31, 1983. (AP Photo/Ted Gartland)
Ted Gartland
Participants in the 10th annual Halloween Parade in New York, Oct. 31, 1983, don't have time to loaf as they move with the flow of marchers through Greenwich village. The event attracted some 250,000 people who watch marched in the parade. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)
Ray Stubblebine
A participant in the 10th annual Village Halloween Parade in New York City rides in regal style as the parade moves through Greenwich Village, Oct. 31, 1983. An estimated 250,000 people turned out to watch or take part in the event. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)
Ray Stubblebine
Spectators line the streets of Greenwich Village in New York City to watch the Halloween Parade, Nov. 1, 1983. Some 250,000 people turned out to march in and watch the parade. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)
Ray Stubblebine
A Halloween parade of some fifty costumed horseback riders head toward Central Park from the Claremont Horse Stables on 89th Street in New York City, Oct. 30, 1983. (AP Photo/David Handschuh)
David Handschuh
A big banana seen with a fudge sundae makes its way through New York's Greenwich Village for the 11th annual village Halloween Parade, Oct. 31, 1984. Thousands of spectators, many in costumes jammed the streets as the loosely-organized parade walked by. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
An artist puts on the finishing touches to his masterpiece during the annual Halloween parade in New York's Greenwich Village, Oct. 31, 1984. This artist seems to achieve unusual depth in his painting. (AP Photo/Rande Anmuth)
Rande Anmuth
Teresa Forrest puts the finishing touches on a personalized Halloween pumpkin at the roadside stand she runs in front of her home on Route 1-A in Winterport, Me., Sept. 25, 1985. She and her daughter will hand decorate an estimated 3,000 pumpkins between now and Halloween. (AP Photo)
STR
Al Nipper of the Boston Red Sox sports a Halloween mask prior to game three of the AL playoffs against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium, Friday, Oct. 10, 1986, Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Dressed in her Raggedy Ann costume, Becky Lanning, left, shares a laugh with onlookers viewing a stuffed crocodile during a scarecrow contest at a Vacaville, California restaurant and tourist center, Oct. 13, 1986. (AP Photo/Walt Zeboski)
Walt Zeboski
Ignoring "crash fever" of the previous week, the bulls were back on Wall Street, a "herd" of six, walking on stilts and carrying Halloween "trick or treat" bags past the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Oct. 30, 1987. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)
Mario Cabrera
Several marchers decked out in imaginative costumes participate in the annual Halloween parade in New York's Greenwich Village, Oct. 31, 1987. Costumes ranging from dinosaurs to Tammy Faye Bakker turned out in force at celebrations across the country. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)
Frankie Ziths
They were a matched pair of bovines, Lise Dominique and Steve Bauer, as they recited Halloween wedding vows in Saratoga, Calif., Oct. 31, 1988, before Rev. Ward Atwood and a host of friends. High school sweethearts 17 years ago, they began dating again a decade ago. The costumes? They started as a joke in August but delivery delay brought the outfits to Halloween. Lise is a radio station news director; Steve, a high school football coach. (AP Photo/Annie Weels)
Annie Weels
A pumpkin-headed family sits out on their front porch at their country home in Laytonsville, Md., Oct. 24, 1989. the family, which appears to watch the passing motorists, was found on Brink Road. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Marchers in the annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade assemble on Sixth Avenue in New York, Oct. 31, 1990, just prior to the start of the parade. (AP Photo/Jonathan Elderfield)
Jonathan Elderfield
An unidentified Halloween reveler dressed as Casper the Friendly Ghost parades down Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 31, 1995, during the city's annual Halloween parade The street was closed as thousands of party goers and onlookers walked in and out of costume. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)
RENE MACURA
Guy Bourasse of Cudjoe Key, Fla., shows off his rendition of superstar Madonna and her newborn daughter at the Fantasy Fest Parade late Saturday, Oct. 26, 1996 in Key West, Fla. Bourasse said he conceived the idea for the costume after learning that Madonna did not wish her and her newborn daughter to be photographed. The parade highlights the nine-day-long Fantasy Fest celebration that concludes Sunday, Oct. 27, and is Key West's pre-Halloween answer to New Orleans' Mardi Gras and Rio de Janiero's Carnivale. (AP Photo/Andy Newman)
ANDY NEWMAN
David Arnott pets his Golden Retriver, Askem, dressed as a three headed dog, before the start of the fifth Annual Halloween Costume contest for dogs, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1997, in New York. Askem won first prize, which consisted of 40 pounds of dog food, free grooming and free boarding. (AP Photo/Jennifer S. Altman)
JENNIFER S. ALTMAN
Ernest Esquer of Whittier, Calif. strikes a pose as Cruella DeVil from "101 Dalmations" during Halloween night festivities on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday, Oct. 31, 1997. As many as 150,000 people showed up for the city's annual costume carnival, which is billed as the nation's largest Halloween festival. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
CHRIS PIZZELLO
Tim Dey, left, and Jim Nussbaum of Laguna Beach, Calif., dressed as Marie Antoinette and King Louis XV respectively, stroll down Santa Monica Boulevard during Halloween night festivities in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday, Oct. 31, 1997. As many as 150,000 showed up for the city's costume carnival, billed as the nation's largest Halloween festival. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!