spotlight

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly channeling 'Pam & Tommy' top list of celebrity Halloween costumes

  • Updated
  • 0
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox (left) and Machine Gun Kelly attended the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28 dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Some throwbacks to notable '90s-era celebrities were standouts as the stars stepped out this weekend in costume for their Halloween festivities.

One couple acknowledged a pair that came before them, when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night. Anderson and Lee gained newfound media attention this year due to the Hulu limited series "Pam & Tommy."

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari, meanwhile, appeared to arrive as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith, with Duhamel pulling out all the stops in old age makeup and a walker.

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel (left) and Audra Mari are pictured here at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28.
Tyga

Tyga is seen here as E.T. at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California, on October 28.

Other celebrities who got double takes at Casamigos included Tyga, who donned a very real-looking prosthetic "E.T." head and Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, with the latter also showcasing her look on Instagram.

On the same night elsewhere in the Los Angeles area, Halloween queen Vanessa Hudgens brought Natalie Portman's "Black Swan" character to life in a regal and gothic look with black feathers galore.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is pictured here as the Black Swan at the Thriller Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, in Encino, California, on October 28.

On Instagram, the star to transform the most fully this year was arguably Lizzo, who shared a gallery of photos of her Marge Simpson getup, complete with head-to-toe yellow skin and, of course, a towering blue wig.

Jessica Alba posed with her daughter as the eerie standing-in-a-hotel-hallway twin girls from "The Shining," and Jennifer Garner got in on the current Halloween Spirit costume bag meme with one featuring her as a "late for the bus mom."

