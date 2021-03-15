'Mank' leads Academy Award nominations with 10 nods. See the full list of Oscar nominees.

NEW YORK (AP) — David Fincher's "Mank" led nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods Monday, and for the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.
Eight films were nominated for best picture. "Mank" was joined by Fennell's "Promising Young Woman," Zhao's "Nomadland," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Sound of Metal," "Minari," "The Father" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."
History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated. The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari," David Fincher for "Mank" and Thomas Vinterberg for "Another Round."
Among performers, it's the most diverse slate of nominees ever — and a far cry from the all-white acting nominees that spawned the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag five years ago. Nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color, including a posthumous best-actor nomination for Chadwick Boseman, and nods for Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Steven Yeun ("Minari"), Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah"), Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami"), Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Andra Day ("The People vs. Billie Holiday") and Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari").
Davis, who won for her performance in 2016's "Fences," landed her fourth Oscar nomination, making Davis the most nominated Black actress ever.
The other nominees for best actress are: Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"; Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"; Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman."
The nominations were announced from London by presenters Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Academy Awards would typically have happened by now but this year were postponed by two months due to the pandemic. They will instead be telecast April 25.
The film academy confirmed Monday that the show will be held at both its usual home in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the city's railway hub, Union Station.
After a pandemic year that shuttered most movie theaters, the best-picture nominees will have hardly any box office to speak of. It will be an Oscars not just without blockbusters but with many movies that have barely played on the big screen. Streaming services are set to dominate Hollywood's biggest and most sought-after awards.
The film academy and ABC will hope that the nominees can drum up more excitement than they have elsewhere. Interest in little golden statuettes has nosedived during the pandemic. Ratings for a largely virtual Golden Globes, with acceptance speeches by Zoom, plunged to 6.9 million viewers — a 64% drop from 2020 — last month.
Film academy president David Rubin said Monday that the April 25 show will play out at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre as well as its transportation hub, Union Station. Expect the broadcast to do its best to pitch viewers on going back to the movies.
Here is the full list of nominees:
BEST PICTURE
"The Father"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7″
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
David Fincher, "Mank"
Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"Another Round" - Denmark
"Better Days" - Hong Kong
"Collective" - Romania
"The Man Who Sold His Skin" - Tunisia
Qu Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
"Colette"
"A Concerto Is a Conversation"
"Do Not Split"
"Hunger Ward"
"A Love Song For Latasha"
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"Collective"
"Crip Camp"
"The Mole Agent"
"My Octopus Teacher"
"Time"
ORIGINAL SONG
"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
"lo Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"
"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"Borat Subsequent MovieFilm"
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"One Night in Miami"
"The White Tiger"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Minari"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"TheTrial of the Chicago 7"
PRODUCTION DESIGN
"The Father"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Tenet"
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Sean Bobbitt, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Erik Messerschmidt, "Mank"
Dariusz Wolski, "News of the World"
Joshua James Richards, "Nomadland"
Phedon Papamichael , "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
COSTUME DESIGN
"Emma"
"Ma Rainey's Blackbottom"
"Mank"
"Mulan"
"Pinocchio"
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
"Greyhound"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
"Sound of Metal"
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
"Burrow"
"Genius Loci"
"If Anything Happens I Love You"
"Opera"
"Yes-People"
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
"Feeling Through"
"The Letter Room"
"The Present"
"Two Distant Strangers"
"White Eye"
ORIGINAL SCORE
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
VISUAL EFFECTS
"Love and Monsters"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One and Only Ivan"
"Tenet"
FILM EDITING
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
"Emma"
"Hillbilly Elegy"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"Pinocchio"