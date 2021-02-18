Luke Combs apologizes for appearing with Confederate flag imagery

He said he was addressing the old images now because he wanted to show as a highly visible country artist that people can change and learn from their mistakes. He also wanted to encourage more people in the country music industry to have those hard conversations.

The genre has been having a racial reckoning even before Wallen's actions, but top artists have often been reluctant talk about race, both in the genre's present and its past.

"I am trying to learn. I am trying to get better," Combs said.

Morris also spoke about the Confederate flag, saying that as a native Texan, she also didn't fully understand the history and context of the flag outside of just "Southern pride" until she was a teenager.

She said that seeing that flag being flown at country music festivals makes her not want to play those festivals and urged country artists to demand those flags be removed.

She also is one of the few country artists to publicly criticize Wallen's actions on social media and said that she's had some backlash, but it was minimal compared to what Black people face regularly.