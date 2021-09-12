Reinbeck to host 10th annual Art & Fine Craft Festival Saturday

REINBECK -- When the Reinbeck Art & Fine Craft Festival began, the dream was to keep it going at least five years. On Saturday, the event will celebrate its 10th anniversary.
“It’s a wonderful showcase for our community, and we have an abundance of volunteers who make it happen. We keep adding new things each year to keep people interested in coming,” said Marion Boyer, one of the festival’s founders.
The juried show and event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main and Broad streets, rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, vendors will be in the Memorial Building and UCC Church on Broad Street. Festivities will include the annual Car Show featuring cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles and tractors, live music and a new Quilt Show. Handmade quilts, including old and treasured quilts, will be displayed at the UCC Church.
Attendance has grown each year, Boyer said, with “carloads of people coming in. It’s exciting to see the number of people who come into town for the festival.”
Students from Movement, Fitness and Dance will perform, and the Red Hat Ladies will be at the festival to answer questions. Musicians Kirk Eastman and Jackson Kiberus will perform. Coral Thede will entertain with music and family-friendly comedy in the afternoon. She’ll also perform at 8 p.m. at the Dig Inn, 113 Broad St.
Local businesses will be open for food, beverages and shopping. Kettle corn will be available.
Artists and artisans will exhibit painting, photography, drawing, ceramics, jewelry, glass, mixed media, digital art, sculpture, watercolor, wood, fiber and metal.
The festival is under the auspices of the Reinbeck Economic Development Committee.
Featured artists and artisans include: Jess Althaus, jewelry; Sue Charley, Candida Deree, glass; Melissa Craig, Susan Cunningham, Monica Paulson, fiber; Janet Drake, Nicole O’Brien, Ann Olsson, David Prehm, Marion Boyer, paintings/watercolors; Kathy Etringer, Jan Bernhard, Robin Fisher; Clark Grinde, Priscilla Meyermann, Betty Shoup, Jan Stephan, mixed media; Bruce Litterer, drawing; Jess Lease, Bob Hertges, Cecilia Knight, Jane Mertens, ceramics; Teresa Johnson, photography; Adam Parks, metal; David Norman, Jesse Quail and Malinda Van Hauen, wood; and Deb Ansley, soap/candles/wax melts.