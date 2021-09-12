Reinbeck to host 10th annual Art & Fine Craft Festival Saturday

REINBECK -- When the Reinbeck Art & Fine Craft Festival began, the dream was to keep it going at least five years. On Saturday, the event will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“It’s a wonderful showcase for our community, and we have an abundance of volunteers who make it happen. We keep adding new things each year to keep people interested in coming,” said Marion Boyer, one of the festival’s founders.

The juried show and event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main and Broad streets, rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, vendors will be in the Memorial Building and UCC Church on Broad Street. Festivities will include the annual Car Show featuring cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles and tractors, live music and a new Quilt Show. Handmade quilts, including old and treasured quilts, will be displayed at the UCC Church.

Attendance has grown each year, Boyer said, with “carloads of people coming in. It’s exciting to see the number of people who come into town for the festival.”