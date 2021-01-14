 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Gaga to sing national anthem at Biden inauguration; J-Lo, others also will perform
0 comments
spotlight AP

Lady Gaga to sing national anthem at Biden inauguration; J-Lo, others also will perform

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden Inauguration Entertainment

In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday. 

 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O'Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia. There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

The inauguration entertainers

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 100 worst comedies of all time
Movie News

The 100 worst comedies of all time

It's been said that anything worth doing is worth doing badly — and comedy is no exception. Here's a look at the worst comedies of all time, according to IMDb and Metacritic.

Watch Now: Related Video

See a day in the life of a South Dakota fire station's resident pooch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News