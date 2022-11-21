Kelly Rowland defends Chris Brown, World Cup updates, SUV slams into Apple store, and more top news

Here's a look at some top news stories for today, Nov. 21:
Chris Brown gets booed, Kelly Rowland defends him
Kelly Rowland stood by Chris Brown at the American Music Awards on Sunday after his win elicited a mix of applause and boos from the crowd.
After presenting the award for male R&B artist at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the “Motivation” hitmaker accepted the prize on Brown’s behalf. Brown — who released his latest album, “Breezy,” in June — was not in attendance after the AMAs allegedly removed him from the performance lineup last minute.
Brown was nominated for male R&B artist alongside Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and the Weeknd.
“Excuse me — chill out,” Rowland told the booing portion of the audience after announcing Brown’s victory.
Netherlands 2-0 over Senegal
Louis van Gaal's gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands.
Up front, Memphis Depay returned from injury as a second-half substitute to help spark the attack into life as the Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0 Monday at the World Cup.
At the back, Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert pulled off three key saves to keep the African champions at bay after Van Gaal decided to give him his international debut in a key World Cup game and just two months after he was called into the national squad for the first time.
“His quality is he can stop balls and he did that three times today," the Netherlands coach said, "and he did it perfectly.”
SUV slams into Apple store, killing one and injuring 16
An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said.
Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed.
“This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.
The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Nov. 21
The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is being held on murder and hate crime charges. The charges surfaced in online court records Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others. The records showed that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night’s attack at Club Q. The charges were preliminary, and prosecutors had not filed them in court. Officials on Monday revised the number of people hurt down to 18, including 17 who suffered gunshot wounds.
Statehouse victories for Republicans this month are resonating for transgender people as they mark Sunday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance. The reverberations are particularly intense in North Carolina. The state provided the blueprint for the present wave of nationwide anti-trans legislation. Legislators passed a bill in 2016 to restrict anti-discrimination ordinances and transgender access to restrooms. Republicans gained a supermajority in the North Carolina Senate and just shy of a supermajority in the House. One possible bill includes provisions to restrict school instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity and to require schools to alert parents about any change in their child's name or pronouns.
FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players has forced World Cup teams to back down and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. The seven soccer federations say "we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions.” The decision was made after threats from FIFA a few hours before England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales' Gareth Bale were due to wear the One Love armbands in Monday’s games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark were also expected to wear the armbands in the coming days.
Bob Iger, the enterprising entertainment executive who brought Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel under the Disney marquee and challenged the streaming dominance of Netflix, will replace his handpicked successor, CEO Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure has been marked by clashes, missteps and a weakening financial performance. The stunning development comes two weeks after Disney’s quarterly financial performance fell well short of Wall Street expectations on both profit and revenue, a rarity, sending shares tumbling 12%. Shares of The Walt Disney Co. are down 40% this year. The company’s stock jumped almost 9% before the opening bell Monday, with the appointment of Iger effective immediately.
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman is among those urging action in response to a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The New York Times follows the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft opinion in the case in which the high court ended constitutional protections for abortion. That decision was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who is also the author of the majority opinion in the 2014 case at the center of the new report. In a statement, Alito denies that he disclosed the outcome of the contraception case.
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for patience as detectives ended the first week with no arrests. Authorities on Sunday said they have no suspect or weapon a week after the Nov. 13 killings shook the Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said authorities have so far received nearly 650 tips and conducted 90 interviews. University President Scott Green said instructors have been told to prepare for a possible hybrid teaching system that includes remote learning for students not comfortable returning to the campus after the Thanksgiving break.
Parts of New York are finally catching a break after a storm dumped snow for days on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed Sunday, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were lifted. Snow began falling Thursday in towns south of Buffalo. By Saturday, the National Weather Service recorded 77 inches in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Multiday storms have brought bigger snowfall totals than that in the past, but the ferocity of Friday's snowfall could threaten the state’s record for most snowfall in a 24 hour period, set in 1966.
The 50th American Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died. He was 49. Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, confirmed in a statement that Frank passed away. She didn’t name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for privacy of his family and friends. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” about five teenagers deputized to save Earth from evil, debuted on Fox in 1993 and went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. Early in the first season, Frank’s Tommy Oliver was inducted into the group as the Green Ranger.
NFL Week 11 recap: Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27; Cowboys rout Vikings
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a loss by host Qatar against Ecuador. Two of the best players in the world were ruled out of the tournament with injuries before it even began. France striker Karim Benzema is out after hurting his left thigh and Senegal forward Sadio Mane has a leg injury. Monday's matches consist of the United States against Wales, England versus Iran and the Netherlands facing Senegal. Eight of the 13 team captains of European nations have planned to wear “One Love” armbands promoting inclusivity but they could face penalties for breaking rules regarding FIFA-issued uniforms.