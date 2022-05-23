Kate Moss to testify in Depp/Heard trial, Biden's response to potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 23.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss, who dated Johnny Depp in the 1990s, is expected to be called to testify as a rebuttal witness by his legal team in the ongoing trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, a source close to Depp tells CNN.

A source close to Depp confirmed that Moss and Depp remain close to this day.

Depp has sued Heard for $50 million alleging that a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post defamed him, alleging the piece -- which did not mention him by name -- falsely painted him as an abuser.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have announced the birth of their second child.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor and his author wife took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday night to share that they had welcomed a baby girl on Saturday.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well," the caption read.

Taiwan

President Joe Biden said Monday the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, declaring the commitment to protect the island is “even stronger” after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades.

Biden, at a news conference in Tokyo, said “yes” when asked if he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded. “That’s the commitment we made,” he added.

