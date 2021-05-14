Kardashians reveal mystery behind Nori's Black Book

“I was telling a friend, can you imagine being North West and you have to wear this cheap Babies R Us? She should be in Prada, Balenciaga, Chanel!,” Franklin said.

She started on Tumblr but migrated as other platforms developed. Her posts, paired with video clips and photos, have poked fun at just about everyone in the Kardashian world, noting Kim's reputation as a terrible dancer and dragging Kim's sister Kourtney and Scott Disick with: “Hating work is what keeps Scott and Auntie Kourt together.”

So what does North think of all of this? She was unaware, and unimpressed. Kim got her daughter on FaceTime to meet Franklin and she barely looked up from her bowl of ice cream.

“I love North West so much. I feel like I created this little monster, if you will,” Franklin said. “I was very happy to see that she lived up to my every expectation of not being interested. I wouldn't have it any other way.”

The Kardashian-Jenner tribe is ending its 20-season show in June, but Franklin has no plans to put @norisblackbook to bed.

“I want to keep writing it,” she said. “I don't think the Kardashians are going away any time soon.”

