Jury finds that Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury concluded Tuesday that Kevin Spacey didn’t molest fellow actor Anthony Rapp in the 1980s, bringing to a conclusion a trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement.
The verdict in the Manhattan federal court civil trial came after jurors considered whether to believe Rapp’s claims that he was psychologically damaged after Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986. Both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays.
Spacey testified that the encounter never happened, and said he was sure of it.
The 2017 claims by Rapp and others brought an abrupt halt to two-time Academy Award winner Spacey’s career.
This is a breaking news update. AP's earlier story is below.
