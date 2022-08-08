John Travolta pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Kanye West reacts to Kim and Pete's breakup, and more trending news

Take a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 8:

John Travolta

Actor John Travolta, who co-starred with Olivia Newton-John in the hit movie musical "Grease," has posted a statement in tribute to the late singer.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much."

Newton-John and Travolta gained international fame when in 1978 when they starred as bad boy Danny and sweet Sandy in the movie musical "Grease."

Just a few years ago, the pair revisited their roles for one special night in West Palm Beach, Florida when they attended a sing-along of the movie and a Q&A session at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

Read more of what he said here:

Cale Gundy

Oklahoma Sooners assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned from the Big 12 school after reading aloud a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session.

Last week, Gundy said one of his players was "distracted" during the film session, so the coach picked up the player's iPad and read aloud what he saw on the tablet. According to Gundy, what he saw on the screen had nothing to do with football.

He did not disclose what the word was.

"One particular word that I should never -- under any circumstance -- have uttered was displayed on that screen," Gundy wrote on his Twitter account Sunday.

Read more about it here:

Skete Davidson

Kanye West showed no mercy after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.

The rapper on Monday shared an Instagram photo of a fake newspaper headline reading “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

The post came three days after reports surfaced that Kardashian and Davidson were done after nine months of dating.

West, who was married to Kardashian from 2014 until their split in 2021, publicly took issue with the reality star’s relationship with the comedian Davidson.

Find out more here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Ryan Fellows

Ahmaud Arbery

David McCullough

Ashton Kutcher