Jamie Costa's Robin Williams impersonation leaves fans clamoring for a whole film

Robin Williams' fans are very excited by actor Jamie Costa's impersonation of the late star.
Costa posted a five-minute clip to his YouTube channel, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene," on Tuesday, showing a scene featuring himself as Williams and Sarah Murphree as Pam Dawber on the set of "Mork & Mindy."
The clip shows Dawber interrupting Williams as he runs through lines to break the news of comedian John Belushi's death -- and shows Williams' reaction to the news.
When Murphree tells Costa that Belushi had been found dead that morning, Costa finds it hard to digest the news, insisting: "No, I told you, I was with him. John's not dead, I was with him last night."
"Blues Brothers" star Belushi died aged 33 of a cocaine and heroin overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in 1982.
After Murphree warns Costa: "I can't let what happened to him happen to you" and a knock on the door signals it is time for the pair to go back on set, Costa returns to reciting lines -- this time, with a break in his voice.
The short film left some viewers hankering for a full biopic of Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 after battling Lewy body dementia.
"Who else has been hoping Jamie would play Robin in a biopic since you saw his first Robin impressions?" one wrote.
"It's one thing to resemble a person but it's how much he sounds like him and has his mannerisms and expressions down that's so freaking impressive. I hope this movie gets made. I still feel his loss," said another.
"This is absolutely incredible. Make this full length movie and hire this man NOW!" a third wrote.
