Ivana Trump's funeral, trailers for new shows that are causing a buzz, and more trending topics

Here's some of the nation's most-searched topics for July 20:
Ivana Trump's funeral
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, is being mourned Wednesday in New York.
Mourners are gathering at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church to remember the noted socialite. Former President Trump entered the church through a side entrance, and their children and their partners -- Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle; Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner; and Eric and Lara Trump -- are in attendance.
Ivana Trump's three children, as well as Dennis Basso, a fashion designer and longtime friend of Trump, will give eulogies, a source familiar with the service told CNN.
Read more about the ceremony here:
"Halloween Ends"
The first trailer for "Halloween Ends" is here.
The movie is the third and final installment in the "Halloween" sequel-trilogy. Jamie Lee Curtis' resumes her character Laurie Strode from 1978 original and once again faces off with villain Michael Myers, telling him "Come on, let's go," before they end up in a physical battle.
Curtis shared photos from her last day on set back in February, calling it "bittersweet."
The new movie follows 2018's "Halloween" and 2021's "Halloween Kills," but is said to be a departure in many ways.
Find out more about it here:
"House of the Dragon"
Fire will reign when the first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, comes roaring onto screens this August.
In anticipation of the prequel’s arrival, HBO is unveiling the official trailer which features plenty of dragons and political turmoil among the Targaryens and their subjects. Based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.
The trailer offers a peek into the volatile world of Westeros where King Viserys (Paddy Considine) sits on the Iron Throne in King’s Landing. When considering his heir to the throne, King Viserys looks to eldest child Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played as a child by Milly Alcock and as an adult by Emma D’Arcy). But a woman in charge raises mixed reactions as some pull for Viserys’ brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
Get more info on the series here:
Get more on today's trending topics here:
Maryland elections
National Hot Dog Day
Mega Millions
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, July 20
A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.
Sri Lankan lawmakers have elected the unpopular prime minister as their new president. Wednesday's choice risked reigniting turmoil in the South Asian nation reeling from economic collapse and months of round-the-clock protests. The crisis has already forced out one leader, and a few hundred protesters quickly gathered after the vote to express their outrage that Ranil Wickremesinghe would stay in power. While the choice invited more protests, lawmakers apparently wanted a safe pair of hands, a politician with deep experience who could lead Sri Lanka out of the crisis. Wickremesinghe has spent 45 years in Parliament and led recent talks seeking a bailout for the bankrupt island nation.
Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as the two finalists in an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The pair came first and second in a vote of Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday. Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt came third and was eliminated. The race pits Sunak, a former Treasury chief who steered Britain’s economy through the pandemic, against Truss, who has led the U.K.’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as foreign secretary. The two will spend the next few weeks campaigning for the votes of about 180,000 Conservative Party members. The winner of the party leadership vote will be announced on Sept. 5 and will automatically become Britain's next prime minister.
Democrat Elaine Luria of Virginia and Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the House's Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night. Luria and Kinzinger are from different parties but agree emphatically that the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. Kinzinger has already decided not to seek reelection after facing the prospect of taking on another Republican incumbent in a newly drawn district. Luria's swing district in the Norfolk area has been redrawn, and she faces a tougher reelection bid in November.
High diesel prices are driving up the cost of everything, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture. That's because nearly everything that’s delivered, whether by truck, rail or ship, uses diesel fuel. Truckers are turning down hauling jobs in the states with the most expensive diesel. They're choosing lighter loads and in some cases working longer hours to make up for the money lost on fuel. Farmers harvesting hay and planting corn with diesel-fired tractors are taking a hit of thousands of dollars per week. And many of these high costs are passed down to consumers.
President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”
The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans could stop it with a filibuster. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that forced all lawmakers to go on the record with their views. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday's House passage.
An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio took the first step Tuesday toward suing Indiana’s attorney general for defamation. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who gave the girl a medication-induced abortion on June 30, filed a tort claim notice over what she says are false statements that Attorney General Todd Rokita has made about her and her work. Bernard received widespread attention after she gave an interview to the Indianapolis Star about the child, who traveled to Indiana to get the abortion. The claim starts a 90-day period for the state to settle the claim. If it’s not, DeLaney could file a lawsuit. Rokita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Authorities say a North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least 12 structures. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth is the largest active Texas wildfire after growing by 2,000 acres Tuesday to 6,000 acres. Meantime, crews continue to fight a fire on Possum Kingdom Lake's western shore about 70 miles west of Fort Worth. The Forest Service says that fire has burned about 500 acres and at least five homes. Both fires are 10% contained. No injuries have been reported.
Former President Donald Trump, all his children and an array of relatives and friends have paid respects to Ivana Trump at her funeral Mass. It was held Wednesday in New York City. The 1980s style icon and businesswoman died last week at her Manhattan home, at age 73. She helped her husband build an empire that put him on the road toward the presidency. Heading to her funeral, he wrote on his social media platform that it was a very sad day, but a celebration of what he called a wonderful and beautiful life. Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992. Their divorce was ugly, but in recent years, they were friendly.
Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton homered back-to-back in the fourth inning to rally the American League over the National League 3-2 in the All-Star Game. It was the AL's ninth straight victory in the Midsummer Classic. Nine-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw got the first start of his career for the NL and pitched one inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Los Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani. The NL got a solo shot by Paul Goldschmidt and Dodgers star Mookie Betts had an RBI single in the first. Dodger Stadium hosted the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980.