iOS 16 is out now, How to watch the Emmys, and more trending news

iOS 16

Apple on Monday released its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16, with new features that allow users to personalize their iPhone lock screens and change how they text friends through iMessage.

Among the most anticipated changes is the ability to edit and unsend recently sent iMessages, or mark the messages as unread if users want to revisit them later. Recipients will receive an alert that the original message was edited or deleted, and it only works if both parties are running iOS 16. Apple previously said this was among the most requested features among users.

But perhaps the biggest change is the interactive lock screen. It now features custom fonts, new photo effects, personalized wallpapers and widgets that add information at a glance.

Emmys 2022

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best television shows and performances of they year, will be presented Monday.

Kenan Thompson will take center stage as this year's host, live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. This is Thompson's first time hosting the Emmys but he has been nominated six times.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special," Thompson said in a statement when his hosting gig was announced. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

Queen Elizabeth children

King Charles III and his siblings have stood in silent vigil around their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward lowered their heads as they stood at four sides of the oak coffin. They stood for about 10 minutes alongside four members of the Royal Company of Archers, who stood guard armed with arrows and quivers.

As they performed the traditional vigil, a procession of members of the public lined up to view the queen’s coffin and filed past. Some bowed as they passed the king, while others walked solemnly by with their heads lowered.

