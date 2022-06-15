Internet Explorer retires, Zendaya addresses pregnancy rumors, and more trending topics

Here's a look at some of today's trending topics for June 15.

Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture.

As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore. The 27-year-old application now joins BlackBerry phones, dial-up modems and Palm Pilots in the dustbin of tech history.

IE's demise was not a surprise. A year ago, Microsoft said that it was putting an end to Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, pushing users to its Edge browser, which was launched in 2015.

Zendaya

Zendaya has denied she is pregnant.

The 'Euphoria' actress, 25, spoke out after a TikTok prank went viral claiming she was expecting.

She has hit back at the rumours by appearing to brand those who posted it "challengers" and hinting she faces false rumours about her personal life every week.

The actress took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday (15.06.22) to say: "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter... just making stuff up for no reason... weekly.

Federal interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.

The unusually large rate hike came after data released Friday showed U.S. inflation rose last month to a four-decade high of 8.6% — a surprise jump that made financial markets uneasy about how the Fed would respond. The Fed's benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, will now be pegged to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% — and Fed policymakers forecast a doubling of that range by year's end.

Brittney Griner

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling, will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after a Russian court extended her detention, Russian state news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Griner, 31, has been officially classified as "wrongfully detained," a U.S. State Department official told CNN in May.

Supporters, including Griner's family and the WNBA, have vigorously advocated for her release, with some expressing concerns Russia would use Griner as a political pawn amid tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

