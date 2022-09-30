Hurricane Ian leaves path of destruction, NASA rams asteroid, consumers gaining confidence | Hot off the Wire podcast

Hurricane Ian dominated news cycles for much of the week. After forming and eventually leaving Cuba without power after slamming the island, the Category 4 storm became one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S.

As of this recording on Friday morning, the storm had killed at least six people in Florida and was tracking north toward Charleston, South Carolina.

For historical context, we take a look at how the storm progressed through the week.

By Tuesday morning, Ian had intensified into a Category 3. In the afternoon, concerns grew that the storm would continue to intensify. More than one million people in Cuba were left without electricity.

On Wednesday morning, Ian’s winds were reaching 155 mph and the region around Tampa, Florida, was bracing for a direct hit. By the afternoon, the storm’s eyewall had reached Florida and more than 2.5 million people were told to evacuate.

By Thursday morning, Ian had been downgraded to a tropical storm as the state dealt with the destruction. Meteorologists also warned that the storm could intensify once again.

On Friday, Ian was once again a Category 1 storm and tracking north along the Atlantic Coast.

There were several stories of note related to Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021. A trial began for the founder of the Oath Keepers and four associates. In separate trials, a rioter received a 7-year sentence and another was convicted. Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, spoke with the House committee investigating the events of the day.

In other national news, President Joe Biden had an embarrassing moment during a press conference. Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy, asked for his release. A gunmaker is being sued over a July 4 parade shooting. And students in Virginia protested transgender policies.

In science, health and technology news, NASA rammed an asteroid. Pumpkin farmers are adapting to changing conditions. Nightly newscasts are morphing due to streaming habits. And teens are seeking out birth control following the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

In economic news, consumers have been gaining confidence as gas prices have fallen. Fewer people applied for unemployment benefits. The White House wants airlines to show more details about prices on plane tickets. Apple is shifting iPhone production and Amazon plans another Prime Day.

And in international news, Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine on Friday. Edward Snowden was granted Russian citizenship. Patrol boats spotted Chinese and Russian naval ships off the coast of Alaska.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports