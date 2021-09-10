Howard Stern to anti-vaxxers: 'You had the cure and you wouldn't take it'

Howard Stern is over the Covid-19 pandemic and is taking on anti-vaxxers who refuse to get the shot.

Speaking on his SiriusXM satellite radio show about the recent deaths of several anti-vaxxer radio hosts, Stern said people who won't get vaccinated are "idiots" and called for vaccinations to be mandatory.

"When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it's mandatory to get vaccinated? F--- 'em. F--- their freedom. I want my freedom to live," he said. "I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bull----."

Stern, who is vaccinated, is also frustrated over Covid patients who chose not to get vaccinated causing hospitals to be overwhelmed.

"If you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can't even get into the E.R. And I'm really of mind to say, 'Look, if you didn't get vaccinated and you got Covid, you don't get into a hospital.'"

For emphasis, he added, "You had the cure and you wouldn't take it."