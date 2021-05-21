'Head lesbian,' singer and feminist, Alix Dobkin, dies at 80

"I especially worry about the narrowing of women's identity and the erasure of women's history. For voicing these considerations we have been attacked as 'bigoted,' 'transphobic' and worse, but are these not credible concerns?" she wrote in a column in the Windy City Times.

Reflecting on the fight about cis-women-only spaces, Hayes said at the beginning of the women's movement, "it was a statement about, who is this movement supposed to benefit the most?"

The choice to create a parallel media ecosystem also reflected how difficult it was for women to break into the mainstream music industry, Hayes said.

"It didn't support women as performers, and singers, and engineers and advertising people," Hayes said. "It's still very hard for women to break into the industry."

Hayes called the newfound fame of the slogan "The Future is Female" and the reemergence of the photo of Dobkin "fabulous."