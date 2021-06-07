 Skip to main content
Georgian director, screenwriter Gabriadze dies at 84
AP

Georgian director, screenwriter Gabriadze dies at 84

Georgian director, screenwriter Gabriadze dies at 84

Rezo Gabriadze, a legendary Georgian theater director and film screenwriter who has won broad fame across the former Soviet Union for movies he wrote poses for a photo in Tbilisi, Georgia, in 2006.

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Rezo Gabriadze, a legendary Georgian theater director and film screenwriter who has won broad fame across the former Soviet Union for movies he wrote, has died. He was 84.

His relatives and colleagues said he died Sunday of an unspecified illness in Tbilisi.

Garbriadze, an iconic figure in the former Soviet Union, wrote numerous movies, including Mimino and Kin-Dza-Dza, the cult comedies by Georgian director Georgiy Daneliya.

Gabriadze also was an artist, sculptor and a very productive book illustrator. In 1981, he founded a puppet theater in Tbilisi and was best known internationally for its productions.

