'Frasier' is being rebooted, with Kelsey Grammer reprising the role 17 years after show ended

Frasier Crane is still listening.

The hit 90s sitcom "Frasier" is set to return to screens, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane in the reboot, ViacomCBS confirmed Wednesday.

The show, which ended 17 years ago, starred Grammer in the persnickety titular character and was a ratings success during its 11-year run. It will be a flagship offering on ViacomCBS's new streaming service Paramount+.

It will be the second time Grammer, 66, reprises the role that has defined his career -- having first appeared as Crane in the mid-80s on the equally beloved series "Cheers."

But there was no word as to whether his supporting cast members will join him in the new series, meaning the future of Frasier's brother Niles, played by David Hyde Pierce, and Jane Leeves' Daphne remain unclear.

"Frasier's back -- and he's more exactly the same than ever," ViacomCBS said in a statement Wednesday. "Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as the Dr. Frasier Crane."