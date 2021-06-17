Frank Bonner, Herb on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 79

Bonner continued to act, including in the early 1990s sequel “The New WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” and “Night Court.”

“He did prefer the behind-the-camera (work), and he thoroughly enjoyed helping people get to where he needed them to be for the scenes,” Boers-Kort said Thursday. “He was very humble and down-to-earth, and just a nice, kind human.”

He got a kick out of Herb's ill-advised wardrobe and kept some of the belts when the show ended, his daughter said. He was fond of them because he knew the character's style was “one of the things that people loved about him.”

A native of Arkansas whose birth name was Frank Boers Jr., he was raised in the city of Malvern. His Hollywood career began in the 1970s with the film “Equinox” and on TV dramas, including “The Young Lawyers” and “Mannix.”

Bonner is survived by his wife, Gayle Hardage Bonner, who was his high school sweetheart in Malvern. The pair reunited and eventually wed four decades later and after previous marriages for both, his daughter said.

Other survivors include sons Matthew and Justine Bonner; stepdaughter DeAndra Freed; seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Bonner was preceded in death by his son, Michael.

