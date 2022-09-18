In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

"Ted Lasso" and "Succession" won top prizes at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Men’s and women’s champions were crowned at this year’s U.S. Open. Meanwhile, former Open champion Roger Federer announced his retirement.

R. Kelly was convicted in his federal trial.

New details were revealed in a Mississippi case involving former Packers great Brett Favre.

A rapper was killed in Los Angeles. In other news, a jazz legend and an iconic French director died.

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals teammates made history.

The owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury was fined and suspended.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports