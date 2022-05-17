Elon Musk's mom is a swimsuit model, more free COVID tests from the government, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending news from today:

Maye Musk

Her billionaire son may have dominated headlines recently, but 74-year-old Maye Musk is now in the spotlight after becoming the oldest model to feature on the Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit cover.

The model and dietician is one of four SI Swimsuit 2022 cover stars, along with reality star Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara and musician and fashion entrepreneur Yumi Nu.

Musk is the mother of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, restaurateur Kimbal Musk and filmmaker Tosca Musk. Read more about what she said here:

Amber Heard

Amber Heard returned to the witness stand on Tuesday in the $50 million defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

After testifying over several days that Depp's drug and alcohol use would turn him into a "monster" who would be violent with her, an attorney for Depp pointedly questioned Heard about her own drug use, including scheduling time for "drugs" at the couple's 2015 wedding.

"Who was the real monster in this relationship, Ms. Heard?" asked Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez on Tuesday. Read more from today's testimony here:

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth believes getting sick may have saved her life when she was a child.

In the trailer for the docuseries "Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders," the Tony-winning actress has revealed that she was scheduled to be on a camping trip during which three of her Girl Scout friends were sexually assaulted and murdered in 1977.

"This is a story I wish I never had to tell," Chenoweth says in the trailer. "It haunts me every day." Read more here:

Free COVID tests

The government website for people to request free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders.

The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases are rising again in some areas of the country. Find out how to get yours here:

Hot off the Wire: Listen to today's top stories Get caught up with our daily podcast recapping top news, including: Biden in Buffalo, Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise appearance and retail sales rise.