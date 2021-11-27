 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gives his own custom truck to Navy veteran in viral video

  • 0
KABC Oscar Rodriguez

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently created an unforgettable moment for one special, and deserving, fan. Johnson gifted his own custom-made truck to Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran from Culver City who is active in community causes and cares for his 75-year-old mother.

Click here for updates on this story

CULVER CITY, California (KABC) -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently created an unforgettable moment for one special, and deserving, fan.

Johnson gifted his own custom-made truck to a Navy veteran from Culver City who is active in community causes and cares for his 75-year-old mother.

Johnson presented the truck to Oscar Rodriguez, who collapsed in grateful tears as he received the gift.

Johnson chose Rodriguez as part of a special screening for his new film "Red Notice" in a theater. Someone from a gym where Rodriguez used to work as a trainer nominated him, and film producers invited him to the screening. At the show, Johnson surprised Rodriguez.

Johnson later explained on Instagram why he chose Rodriguez:

"I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar's story moved me. Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being."

People are also reading…

The Rock says the original plan was to gift Rodriguez the Porsche Taycan he drives in the movie - but Porsche said no.

So instead he gave away his own personal Ford Raptor truck.

Rodriguez told Eyewitness News he is a fan of Johnson, particularly for his positivity and how he inspires others. He hopes to use the truck to pay it forward.

"I just hope and pray that this will inspire other people, will lift other people up," he said.

Rodriguez also posted his reaction on social media.

"I woke up today, counted my blessings," he said. "It's Thanksgiving. There's just so much to be thankful for."

"Just grateful that The Rock hooked me up with this whip. I'm gonna use it, baby. I'm gonna use it to encourage people and help people. And bring a lot of cheer to people. Rock, you the man."

***

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP field in Pennsylvania's Senate race heads for reshuffle

GOP field in Pennsylvania's Senate race heads for reshuffle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican field of candidates aiming to capture Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in next year's election is churning anew, with the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump out and intriguing new candidates possibly in.

Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID in Italy

Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID in Italy

MILAN ` (AP) — Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News