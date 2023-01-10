Diamond of pro-Trump duo ‘Diamond and Silk’ has died at 51

Lynette Hardaway, known to many as “Diamond” of the political and MAGA talk duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died, according to multiple reports.

She was 51.

No cause of death has been reported.

Former president Donald Trump posted about her death on his social media site, Truth Social.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans,” he wrote. “Our beautiful Diamond of Diamond and Silk has just passed away at her home in the State she love so much, North Carolina.

“Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing,” he added. “There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest in Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed.”

A post was made on Diamond and Silk’s official Facebook page, too.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!” it read. “Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity.

According to Huffington Post, the duo’s Twitter account asked fans in November to pray for Hardaway but did not say why. She reportedly continued to be a part of her show and filmed the final episode on Dec. 15.

The duo gained fame as Trump supporters and the same Twitter account proudly states that they are “Trump’s most loyal supporters.”

