Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in prison, HBO Max and Discovery+ to combine, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 4:

Brittney Griner

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison following a politically charged trial that came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine and could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between the two world powers.

The 31-year-old Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time all-star with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury listened with a blank expression as an interpreter translated the verdict by Judge Anna Sotnikova. The judge also fined her 1 million rubles (about $16,700) fine.

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the verdict and sentence as "unacceptable."

Read the full story here:

HBO Max and Discovery+ are combining next year

Seen here is still of HBO's "House of the Dragon." HBO Max and Discovery+ are finally joining forces.

HBO Max

HBO Max and Discovery+ are finally joining forces.

The long-awaited merger of the two services will debut in the US next summer before being rolled out overseas, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Thursday during its second quarter earnings call.

The company did not say if the new offering would have a different name than HBO Max and did not announce pricing for the new service.

Warner Bros. Discovery added that it plans to have 130 million global subscriptions with its streaming offering by 2025.

Get the scoop here:

Breonna Taylor-Federal Charge

This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights violations. Federal charges against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Goodlett, along with Louisville police Sgt. Kyle Meany were announced by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Breonna Taylor

The federal government filed civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting helped fuel the racial justice protests that rocked the nation in 2020.

The charges — most of which stem from the faulty drug warrant used to search Taylor’s home — are an effort to hold law enforcement accountable for the killing of the 26-year-old medical worker. One of the officers was acquitted of state charges earlier this year.

“Breonna Taylor should be alive today,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the charges, which include unlawful conspiracy, use of force and obstruction of justice.

Find out more here:

***

Get more of today's trending news here:

Addison Rae

Walmart

Lady Gaga

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 4

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait
National Politics
AP

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

  • By JOHNSON LAI and HUIZHONG WU - Associated Press
  • Updated
China says it has conducted “precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments in six zones surrounding the island. Japan says it protested to China after five of the missiles landed inside its Exclusive Economic Zone. The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week. They are intended to advertise China's threat to attack the self-governing island republic in response to moves to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule. Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defense drills, while the U.S. has numerous naval assets in the area.

In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
National Politics
AP

In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China

  • By HYUNG-JIN KIM and HUIZHONG WU - Associated Press
  • Updated
After infuriating China over her trip to Taiwan, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has met South Korean political leaders in Seoul. But she avoided making public comments on relations with Beijing and Taipei that could further increase regional tensions. Pelosi met the speaker of South Korea's National Assembly and other senior members of Parliament on Thursday. After that meeting, Pelosi spoke about the bilateral alliance, forged in blood during the 1950-53 Korean War, and legislative efforts to boost ties, but didn’t mention her Taiwan visit or the Chinese protests. Pelosi later spoke by phone with South Korea's president. After South Korea, Pelosi will travel to Japan.

Ukrainian cities shelled, including one near nuclear plant
World
AP

Ukrainian cities shelled, including one near nuclear plant

  • By SUSIE BLANN - Associated Press
  • Updated
Ukrainian officials say that powerful explosions have rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and a city close to the country’s biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of shelling, part of a series of new Russian attacks in several regions. Ukrainian authorities said shelling of a town in the eastern Donetsk region, where fighting has been focused in recent weeks, left at least eight people dead. And the mayor of the separatist-held city of Donetsk said Thursday that six were killed in shelling there. Ukraine’s presidential office in its daily update said nine Ukrainian regions came under fire over the previous day.

California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated
National
AP

California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated

  • By HAVEN DALEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year jut as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned.  Homes, infrastructure and crops were threatened. Lind is a community of about 500 people approximately 75 miles (121 kilometers) southwest of Spokane. In California, forecasters warned Thursday that spiking temperatures and plunging humidity levels could create conditions for further wildfire growth.

Dried blood and roses: Jury gets rare look at Parkland scene
National
AP

Dried blood and roses: Jury gets rare look at Parkland scene

  • By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have toured the still-bloodstained building where he murdered 17 people four years ago. The 12 jurors and their 10 alternates were bused to Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday along with the judge, prosecutors and Cruz's attorneys. Cruz wasn't present. The area was closed off to keep protesters away and protect jurors’ safety. The three-story classroom building was sealed after the Valentine's Day 2018 shooting. The floors remain bloodstained and the walls bullet-pocked. Rotted holiday flowers and deflated balloons are in the rooms. The jury will decide if Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
National
AP

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

  • By JIM VERTUNO - Associated Press
  • Updated
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he now understands he was irresponsible to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax, and he now believes it was “100% real.” The jury in Austin, Texas, began deliberating Wednesday how much the conspiracy theorist and Infowars host owes the parents of one of the children who were killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut. Testimony wrapped up with Jones telling the jurors that any compensation above $2 million would sink his Texas-based company. Jones also acknowledged that he was wrong to push false claims that the massacre didn’t happen. The parents suing Jones testified Tuesday that an apology wouldn't suffice and that Jones must be held accountable. They are seeking at least $150 million.

Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge
National
AP

Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

  • The Advocate
  • Updated
A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge. The Advocate reports that state District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim's fears met the standard for holding him without bond. Defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr. maintains that Tyler is innocent. But he told the newspaper after the hearing that Tyler probably won't appeal the judge's ruling.

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

  • AP
  • Updated
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. The 36-year-old model and cookbook author wrote “we have another on the way” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. The couple share two children together.

Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
National
AP

Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
  • Updated
In a highly unusual move that has rattled Hollywood, Warner Bros. axed the “Batgirl” film planned for HBO Max, opting to shelve the $90 million film as the reorganized studio revamps its approach to streaming and DC Comics films. The studio ultimately decided the nearly completed “Batgirl” didn’t merit either a streaming debut or a theatrical release. Warner Bros. instead is choosing to entirely write off the film starring “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace as Batgirl and co-starring Michael Keaton (returning as Batman), J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Production wrapped in April.

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics. The word is considered a derogatory reference for a form of cerebral palsy. Lizzo acknowledged her mistake in June after her song “Grrrls” used the word and re-released a new version without it. Beyoncé uses the word in her song “Heated," from her new record “Renaissance,” out Friday. Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics, wrote that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face."

How much do real estate TV stars make?

How much do real estate TV stars make?

Ranging from real estate agents, remodelers and builders, investors, and interior designers, many TV show hosts have become celebrities in their own right. But how successful are they really?

Man sentenced over shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker

