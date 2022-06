Some people are shocked when they learn that Leila Mottley is still a teenager. Their shock comes as no surprise to her: "I expect it at this point." Mottley was 16 when she served as Oakland's youth poet laureate and wrote the first chapter of her debut novel. Within three months, she had a first draft. Three years later, "Nightcrawling" is out this week from Knopf. As a graduate of an arts ...