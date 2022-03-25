'Antiracist Baby' book, slammed by Ted Cruz, tops Amazon bestseller list

A children's book on anti-racism leapt to the top of Amazon's bestseller list this week after it was slammed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
"Antiracist Baby," written by award-winning author and Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi, held the No. 1 spot on Amazon's list of bestselling children's books as of Friday afternoon.
The 32-page picture book introduces young readers "to the concept and power of antiracism " and discusses kid-friendly steps families can take toward "building a more equitable world," according to an online synopsis. Sales skyrocketed hours after Cruz criticized the book at the Tuesday hearing, claiming it teaches kids "that babies are racist."
In his line of questioning, the senator asked Jackson her thoughts on critical race theory, which he said was being taught to students at Georgetown Day School in Washington where Brown is a trustee, Forbes reported.
He called portions of Kendi's book "quite remarkable" while pointing to specific pages and excerpts printed on large pieces of poster board.
"Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?" Cruz asked.
"I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist, or though they are not valued, or though they are less than," Jackson replied after a brief pause. "That they're victims, that they're oppressors. I don't believe in any of that."
Cruz's questions drew anger and mockery online after what many saw as the senator's efforts to smear "Antiracist Baby" backfired.
Jackson is poised to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court if confirmed. The four-day hearing, during which she endured hours of hard questioning, officially came to an end Thursday.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on her confirmation on Monday, though the vote could push to April 4, according to NPR. Then the full Senate would vote.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, holds a book titled "Antiracist Baby" while speaking during the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C.