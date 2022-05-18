Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage, Taylor Swift speaks at NYU, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 18:

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift famously sang about "feeling 22." A decade later, she's celebrating it -- the class of '22, that is.

The prolific pop singer received an honorary doctorate of fine arts on Wednesday from New York University, and also delivered this year's commencement speech at Yankee Stadium.

"I'm 90% sure the main reason I'm here is because I have a song called '22'," she joked.

Defense Production Act, baby formula shortage

President Joe Biden on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas, as he faces mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country's largest formula manufacturing plant.

The Defense Production Act order requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers, in an effort to eliminate production bottlenecks. Biden is also authorizing the Defense Department to use commercial aircraft to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the U.S.

John Fetterman

John Fetterman will win the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary, CNN projects, capping a bizarre final few days of the campaign after the lieutenant governor suffered a stroke last week.

Fetterman checked into a hospital in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Friday as he was on his way to a campaign event. He was found to have had a stroke. Fetterman has been in the hospital ever since, and he underwent a nearly three-hour surgery on Tuesday to implant a pacemaker that includes a defibrillator.

Martin Shkreli

Dr. Mehmet Oz

Depp/Heard trial

