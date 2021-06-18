Beyond 'In the Heights,' colorism persists in Hollywood and is rarely addressed

Nayeli Chavez, a clinical psychologist and faculty at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, has spent a decade looking into racial differences between ethnic groups.

"We have been socialized from childhood to look down on darker skin, on indigenous features," Chavez said.

As a psychologist who has dedicated her career to helping people heal from racial trauma, Chavez sees how avoiding the topic of colorism is detrimental and says there is a false assumption in Latin America that because those places were colonized and its people are of mixed races, there is no racism.

The key to changing behavior is by teaching history accurately and admitting that those biases exist.

"Racial justice begins with our own community. It literally begins in our own families," Chavez said. "This is an area that there's so little about. We are barely like touching the tip of the iceberg."

Nancy López, a professor of sociology at the University of New Mexico, said one way Latinos and other communities of color can begin to address colorism is by asking themselves a simple question: what is your "street race?"