After pandemic pullback, DJ Khaled shares his 'light show'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it’s time to release one of his maximalist albums, DJ Khaled turns a moment into an event. He posts Instagram videos showing recording sessions, silly dances and praise from the hip-hop and R&B heavyweights who worked with him. The lavish, exuberant productions are meant to soundtrack loose gatherings at popped fire hydrants, sunny barbecues, resort pool parties.

“It’s a tradition. Any time Khaled drop anything, summer starts. I could drop a record in winter and summer starts. That’s just who I am,” the 45-year-old producer, DJ and social media star said from his Miami home this week.

The pandemic summer of 2020, though, most certainly did not match his triumphalist, ever-positive image. The songs were mostly ready. But after announcing his 12th album “Khaled Khaled” and releasing two lead singles featuring Drake in July, he pulled back.

“The original goal was to come right after I dropped the Drake singles,” he said. “But then the elections came and just the energy was this -- everybody’s energy was just all over the place. So that’s when I said, hold up. ... These people got to feel the light. I got to feel the light too.”

Khaled took time out to focus on his two young sons, Asahd (now 4) and Aalam (now 1).