In this episode, we explore the 76th British Academy Film Awards — better know as the BAFTAs — and the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards. These are the final two big indicators as to which actors and films might win big at the upcoming Academy Awards on March 12.

Bruce Miller shares a story about Tom Hanks' kindness toward a friend, Ke Huy Quan's return to acting with his best supporting actor nomination for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and whether he'll appear in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." He also shares his thoughts about "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Terry Lipshetz is excited for the March 1 return of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ and shares his thoughts on how Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau can pretty much do no wrong with the Star Wars franchise after a shaky reboot with J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson's films.

The show wraps with Miller sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Hulu series from Mel Brooks: "History of the World, Part II." The series is a sequel of sorts to Brooks' 1981 film "History of the World, Part I."

Also, a program update: There will be a slight delay in our next episode as we have an exclusive interview with director Bobby Farrelly, who will be talking about his newest film "Champions" starring Woody Harrelson. Look for that on March 6.

Read more about Ke Huy Quan

About the show

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, a longtime entertainment reporter who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal in Iowa and Terry Lipshetz, a senior producer for Lee Enterprises based in Madison, Wisconsin.