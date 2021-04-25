A viewer's guide to tonight's Oscars

Awards shows are still feeling the impact of the pandemic, and this year's Academy Awards ceremony is no exception.

After a two-month delay for the pandemic, the 93rd Oscars will take place Sunday. The ceremony will be held at both Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theatre. In keeping with Covid-19 protocols, only the nominees, their guests, and presenters will attend in person.

So, what can viewers expect in this year when most movie theaters were closed? Producers are promising a celebration of cinema and an entertaining show.

***

